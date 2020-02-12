Angels unhappy about Astros' sign-stealing
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Angels players had plenty to say Wednesday about the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, which hit close to home because the two play in the same division. The Angels have gone 24-52 against Houston dating back to 2016, including a 13-26 record and a combined 5.27 ERA at Minute Maid Park.
“I am not going to make excuses for those guys,” Heaney said. “I know how it is. You get caught up in something. I’m sure they look back now and say, ‘... we really took that overboard.' But I think that somebody in that locker room had to have enough insight to say this is not OK. Somebody in that locker room had to say, ‘This is [messed] up. We shouldn’t be doing this.’ For nobody to stand up and nobody to say, ‘We’re cheating other players,’ that sucks.”
“When you’re a lower man on the totem pole, you just show up and you go out there and play,” Stassi said. “I apologize to all those around the game, the people who were affected by it, the fans, coaches. Especially the kids who look up to us. We’re supposed to set an example and do the right thing. We didn’t do that.”
But the lack of remorse from prominent Astros players involved in the scandal hasn’t been sitting well with Angels players, who all said they knew something was going on in Houston but didn’t know to what extent.
Heaney said it’s changed his view on Astros players and that they haven’t done enough to apologize for their actions
“That was terrible,” Heaney said. “I understand they are going to go get their stuff in order and they are going to have their thing to say, and they are going to hide behind the Commissioner’s report and whatever, but I don’t think that’s good enough.”
