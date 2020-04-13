A tribute to NY Post photographer Anthony Causi

In New York, the back pages often set the tone for the city’s sports conversation. A good headline can make you laugh or think, but without the perfect photo behind it, it’s nothing more than some words without context. For the past quarter century, Anthony Causi has shot many of

In New York, the back pages often set the tone for the city’s sports conversation. A good headline can make you laugh or think, but without the perfect photo behind it, it’s nothing more than some words without context.

For the past quarter century, Anthony Causi has shot many of those back pages for the New York Post, often capturing the very moment we would all be talking about that day.

Monday, the Post’s back page was a photo of Causi.

“Our Eyes, Our Heart -- And our city’s loss.”

Sad to learn of the passing of @ACausi ... New York baseball won’t be the same without him in the photo pit. Praying for his family during this difficult time. @Yankees @Mets https://t.co/BQ3sUoQEaJ — Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) April 13, 2020

Causi died Sunday from the coronavirus, leaving a huge void in the New York sports media landscape. He was 48, survived by his wife, Romina, and their children, John and Mia.

Anthony was a giant within our industry, though not just for his exceptional talent. His booming voice, infectious smile and engaging personality were ever-present throughout New York press boxes, always accompanied by a positive word or two.

We would often talk to each other about our families, showing off the latest photos of our kids. Naturally, his photos were always better than mine, but that was to be expected.

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim walks to the plate during the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 19, 2017. (Anthony Causi/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

He was a Brooklyn-born kid living out his dreams on a daily basis. He loved life and lived it to the fullest, and he wanted everybody else to do the same. If he could document a moment and send it to you, even better.

Back in March 2014, the Yankees took a trip to Panama City, Panama, to play the Marlins in a two-game exhibition series in honor of Mariano Rivera, who had retired only months earlier.

One of the most genuine guys in the game of baseball. Brought nothing but positive vibes every day. May your soul Rest In Peace! https://t.co/bGMY1pb7Kp — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 13, 2020

Sitting in the press box before one of the games, I heard a familiar voice at the back of the room.

“Hey fellas, turn around! Say cheese!”

It was Anthony. He probably took more than a thousand photos a day, so even after he ambushed the press box and captured a shot of us, I went back to work and didn’t give it a second thought.

More than a month later, an e-mail popped up in my inbox. The subject was one word: Enjoy.

It was the photo Anthony snapped of us in the press box at Rod Carew Stadium in Panama.

That’s who Anthony was.

Steven Matz, Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey and Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets walk across the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Citi Field on May 20, 2017. (Anthony Causi/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Anthony was a man dedicated to his craft, always looking for the perfect shot, on or off the field. In a tweet paying tribute to Causi, Major League Baseball noted that he “brought out the best in the players and the people of our National Pastime.” He did much more than that, and it extended well beyond the baseball world.

His talent extended beyond baseball; talk to any football, basketball or hockey writer in New York and you’ll hear the same stories. Heck, if you sat in the front rows of Yankee Stadium, Citi Field or Madison Square Garden, you probably had your own brush with him, too.

This is devastating. Anthony was one of the best in the business. A true professional. He was kind, genuine, and good personal friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. https://t.co/FyrYBfei4j — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) April 13, 2020

The Post and the Daily News are rival papers, yet when I accepted a buyout from the News in December 2016, one of the first people I heard from was Anthony. His competitive fire made him want to “beat” the News every day, but as much as he loved that competition, he loved the people involved even more. And those people loved him right back.

You were one of a kind, Anthony. We’ll miss you more than you’ll ever know.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees makes a diving catch during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 5, 2016. (Anthony Causi/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Mike Aviles of Team Puerto Rico is greeted by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the first round of the 2013 World Baseball Classic at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on March 10, 2013. (Anthony Causi/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Fathers and their children enjoy a special Father's Day as the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 19, 2016. (Anthony Causi/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

A general view of Yankee Stadium during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees on April 6, 2015. (Anthony Causi/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Jose Reyes of the New York Mets gives a wave during the game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Citi Field on May 21, 2017. (Anthony Causi/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Mr. and Mrs. Met greet fans as they run the bases after the game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets at Citi Field on June 19, 2016. (Anthony Causi/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees rounds the bases during the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on May 7, 2016. (Anthony Causi/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Fans get excited as the New York Yankees play the New York Mets at Citi Field on Aug. 2, 2016. (Anthony Causi/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

David Wright of the New York Mets heads out to the on-deck circle during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 25, 2014. (Anthony Causi/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

A full moon is seen behind a flag during the game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2016. (Anthony Causi/MLB Photos via Getty Images)