Rizzo providing meals to nurses during pandemic

Anthony Rizzo is doing his part to help during the coronavirus pandemic. The Cubs' star first baseman is helping keep necessary workers fed, thanks to the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation.

Nurses at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, one of the top pediatric providers in the United States, are continuing to care for patients, so Rizzo’s foundation is providing daily warm meals for the staff.

Better yet, the food is coming from Chicago-area restaurants, so it’s helping both the hospital and the food service industry at the same time. That’s a “double win,” Rizzo pointed out.

Please give your support. Show our front line staff that we are all in this together and support local restaurants. Double win.

A $20 donation can be given simply by texting “HOPE44” to 52000. People looking to contribute also can go to rizzo44.com/donate.

First meal delivered from @NonninaChicago and @PiccoloSogno. These restaurants support us year round by donating food and participating in the Cook-Off.



Visit https://t.co/dvyTLjEEWZ to contribute whatever you can.

After creating his foundation in 2012, Rizzo received the '17 Roberto Clemente Award, baseball’s top humanitarian honor.

More meals delivered to @LurieChildrens thanks to our incredible partners @gtprimechi. They put together individually packaged meals including, steak, salad, pasta salad, couscous, vegetables and of chocolate cake.



TEXT HOPE44 to 52000 to donate $20