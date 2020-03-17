 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Rizzo providing meals to nurses during pandemic

By Jason Catania
March 17, 2020

Anthony Rizzo is doing his part to help during the coronavirus pandemic. The Cubs' star first baseman is helping keep necessary workers fed, thanks to the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation. Nurses at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, one of the top pediatric providers in the United States, are continuing to

Nurses at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, one of the top pediatric providers in the United States, are continuing to care for patients, so Rizzo’s foundation is providing daily warm meals for the staff.

Better yet, the food is coming from Chicago-area restaurants, so it’s helping both the hospital and the food service industry at the same time. That’s a “double win,” Rizzo pointed out.

A $20 donation can be given simply by texting “HOPE44” to 52000. People looking to contribute also can go to rizzo44.com/donate.

After creating his foundation in 2012, Rizzo received the '17 Roberto Clemente Award, baseball’s top humanitarian honor.

Jason Catania is a reporter and editor for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @JayCat11.

