Bradley wins arb case vs. D-backs (source)

Archie Bradley won his arbitration case against the D-backs, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Friday. He'll make $4.1 million in 2020. The team hasn't confirmed the decision.

Bradley, who was in his second year of arbitration eligibility, had his hearing on Tuesday before returning to Spring Training. The D-backs countered his $4.1 million figure at $3.625 million. The arbitration panel's decision wasn't announced right away because Bradley's case was similar to another player's that hadn't been heard.

Bradley enters the 2020 season as the D-backs' closer after recording 18 saves last year. The 27-year-old right-hander had a 3.52 ERA in 66 outings, with 87 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings.

Bradley said Thursday on Arizona radio station 98.7 FM that he appreciated how general manager Mike Hazen and assistant GMs Jared Porter and Amiel Sawdaye handled the arbitration process.

"Those three guys sat in there, they looked me in the eyes, they shook my hand," Bradley said. "I've heard horror stories in the past. That was about as cool and respectable as that process could’ve gone."