Notes: Bradley at ease; Ray slimmer; Leake hurt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- D-backs right-hander Archie Bradley’s salary arbitration hearing will be Tuesday. Bradley, who made $1.83 million last year, is seeking $4.1 million. The D-backs have countered at $3.625 million. The arbitration panel must choose one figure or the other. As the D-backs’ pitchers and catchers went through their

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- D-backs right-hander Archie Bradley ’s salary arbitration hearing will be Tuesday.

Bradley, who made $1.83 million last year, is seeking $4.1 million. The D-backs have countered at $3.625 million. The arbitration panel must choose one figure or the other.

As the D-backs’ pitchers and catchers went through their first workout of the spring Wednesday at Salt River Fields, Bradley was asked if the pending hearing was in any way a distraction.

“All that stuff is nonsense to me,” Bradley said. “I’m here, I’m a Diamondback and I’m ready to win.”

Some players have a hard time sitting through the hearings and listening to the team explain why they shouldn’t be paid what they think they should be. For Bradley, though, that won’t be an issue.

“That’s why we’re going to court,” Bradley said of the hearing. “We’re going to let someone decide it, it’s not a worry to me. I don’t hold any grudges. I’m not upset. I just want to get paid, and I want to go win.

“If you don’t like it, play better. If you don’t like it, pitch better and then you don’t have to go sit in those rooms because your numbers are so good you don’t need anyone else to decide it for you.”

Slimmed down

D-backs left-hander Robbie Ray said he lost around 15 pounds during the offseason, the result of a change in his diet. Ray, who was the subject of trade rumors before last year’s Trade Deadline and during the offseason, is eligible to become a free agent after this season.

Leake hurting

Right-hander Mike Leake , expected to be a member of the starting rotation, missed the workout Wednesday. Leake suffered a fall at home and experienced some pain in his left wrist as a result. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said Leake was undergoing a cautionary MRI on Wednesday.

Ready to go

After missing most of last season with an elbow issue, right-hander Luke Weaver said he is 100 percent healthy and ready to go. Weaver, who suffered a mild right flexor pronator strain and a mild right UCL sprain in a start against the Giants on May 26 last year, missed almost four months. He made one final appearance: two innings on Sept. 21.

“I’m just a guy who doesn’t want to be in the training room,” Weaver said of being completely healthy. “So I’m excited about that. I don’t have any doubts in my arm or any concerns or timidness, I guess.”

Call him James

After going by Jimmie Sherfy since being selected by the D-backs in the 2013 Draft, Sherfy has elected to go by James.

Sherfy had a 5.89 ERA in 17 games for the D-backs last year and was removed from the 40-man roster during the winter.

Thursday schedule

The workout for D-backs pitchers and catchers will begin around 9:45 a.m. MST on Thursday. Fans are welcome to watch and may park in the Desert Lot.