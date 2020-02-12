Notes: Bradley at ease; Ray slimmer; Leake hurt
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- D-backs right-hander Archie Bradley’s salary arbitration hearing will be Tuesday. Bradley, who made $1.83 million last year, is seeking $4.1 million. The D-backs have countered at $3.625 million. The arbitration panel must choose one figure or the other. As the D-backs’ pitchers and catchers went through their
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- D-backs right-hander
Bradley, who made $1.83 million last year, is seeking $4.1 million. The D-backs have countered at $3.625 million. The arbitration panel must choose one figure or the other.
As the D-backs’ pitchers and catchers went through their first workout of the spring Wednesday at Salt River Fields, Bradley was asked if the pending hearing was in any way a distraction.
“All that stuff is nonsense to me,” Bradley said. “I’m here, I’m a Diamondback and I’m ready to win.”
Some players have a hard time sitting through the hearings and listening to the team explain why they shouldn’t be paid what they think they should be. For Bradley, though, that won’t be an issue.
“That’s why we’re going to court,” Bradley said of the hearing. “We’re going to let someone decide it, it’s not a worry to me. I don’t hold any grudges. I’m not upset. I just want to get paid, and I want to go win.
“If you don’t like it, play better. If you don’t like it, pitch better and then you don’t have to go sit in those rooms because your numbers are so good you don’t need anyone else to decide it for you.”
New season, who dis? 😎 #WorldSeriesOrBust pic.twitter.com/DBXeliDpuk— Archie Bradley (@ArchieBradley7) February 12, 2020
Slimmed down
D-backs left-hander
Leake hurting
Right-hander
Ready to go
After missing most of last season with an elbow issue, right-hander
“I’m just a guy who doesn’t want to be in the training room,” Weaver said of being completely healthy. “So I’m excited about that. I don’t have any doubts in my arm or any concerns or timidness, I guess.”
Call him James
After going by Jimmie Sherfy since being selected by the D-backs in the 2013 Draft, Sherfy has elected to go by James.
Sherfy had a 5.89 ERA in 17 games for the D-backs last year and was removed from the 40-man roster during the winter.
Thursday schedule
The workout for D-backs pitchers and catchers will begin around 9:45 a.m. MST on Thursday. Fans are welcome to watch and may park in the Desert Lot.
Steve Gilbert has covered the D-backs for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGilbertMLB.