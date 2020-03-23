Relive the '19 Astros season on AT&T SportsNet

HOUSTON -- If you’re missing the Astros as we approach what should have been Opening Day on Thursday, AT&T SportsNet Southwest has you covered. The regional sports network, which carries nearly every Astros game during the regular season, is set to re-broadcast select games -- all victories -- from the

The regional sports network, which carries nearly every Astros game during the regular season, is set to re-broadcast select games -- all victories -- from the 2019 season this week. The schedule begins tonight when the Astros’ 6-3 win over the Yankees on April 9, 2019 airs at 9:30 p.m. CT.

Here’s the remainder of the schedule:

Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. CT: Astros’ 15-5 win over the Rangers from May 12 in which George Springer had five hits, including two homers, and Alex Bregman homered twice.

Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. CT: Astros’ 11-1 win over the A’s on July 22 in which Gerrit Cole struck out 11 batters.

Thursday, 7 p.m. CT: Four-pitcher combined no-hitter in a 9-0 win over the Mariners on Aug. 3. Aaron Sanchez threw six no-hit innings in his Astros debut, and Joe Biagini, Will Harris and Chris Devenski finished it off.

Friday, 7 p.m. CT: Justin Verlander, en route to the 2019 American League Cy Young Award, threw his third career no-hitter on Sept. 1 in Toronto. Abraham Toro’s two-run homer in the ninth gave the Astros a 2-0 win.

Saturday, 7 p.m. CT: The Astros won their final regular-season home game of 2019, beating the Angels, 13-5, to clinch the AL West. Verlander picked up his 20th win of the season.

Major League Baseball announced last week that the start of the 2020 regular season will be pushed back. The Centers for Disease Control has urged a nationwide halt of any gatherings in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Opening Day was originally scheduled for Thursday.