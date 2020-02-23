Notes: Springer at leadoff; regulars scheduled

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- When the regular season gets underway, outfielder George Springer will remain in the leadoff spot.

“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

Baker said he plans to keep batting Springer leadoff, where he’s flourished for much of the past four seasons. Former Astros manager AJ Hinch moved Springer to the leadoff spot permanently on May 24, 2016, and the Astros took off that season, though they missed the playoffs for the only time in the past five seasons.

Springer ranks second in Astros history with 36 leadoff home runs (Craig Biggio has 53) and ranks fifth in American League history in career leadoff homers. Last year, he hit 12 leadoff homers, which was one shy of the MLB record of 13. Springer won his second AL Silver Slugger Award in 2019.

“I told Springer the other day that he reminded me of past leadoff hitters -- Bobby Bonds, Felipe Alou, Tommy Agee,” Baker said. “These guys were hitters and sluggers at the same time, and he can either get on base or it’s 1-0 our favor [after a home run]. This guy, he’s one of the best. You don’t win Silver [Sluggers] just by taking [pitches]. I love it, actually.”

Regulars scheduled for debuts

Baker said José Altuve , Yuli Gurriel , Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa will travel to Lakeland, Fla., for Monday’s game against the Tigers in what will be their first action of the spring. Most of the Astros regular players didn’t play against the Nationals on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s rare for veteran players to make long trips during Spring Training (Lakeland is 170 miles from West Palm Beach), but Baker said he wanted them to make one early in the Grapefruit League schedule to get it over with.

“They chose that one, and that’s the one I would have chosen if I would have been playing,” Baker said. “You can get it out the way and get the work in.”

Baker is looking forward to the trip, as well. He said his father was born and raised in Lakeland, and he’s hoping to seeing Tigers Hall of Famer Al Kaline and Willie Horton. Baker said he got in trouble in high school when he stenciled his bat with Kaline’s name.

“When I got to be with the Dodgers, and we were there and I was riding the stationary bike and saw Al Kaline come in, I was like, 'Mr. Kaline!’” Baker said. “He made a beeline to me and he said, ‘Man, I really like every time you’re on TV and I watch you play.’ That was one of the highlights when you see your hero and he’s been watching you, too. That was big. I hope to see Mr. Kaline.”

Up next

With Altuve, Bregman, Correa and Gurriel in the lineup, the Astros will travel to Lakeland, Fla., to take on the Tigers at 12:05 p.m. CT on Monday. Right-handed pitching prospect Bryan Abreu will start for the Astros, facing Detroit's Matthew Boyd. Listen to the action live on Gameday Audio.