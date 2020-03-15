Bregman, McCullers donate food to help families

HOUSTON -- Astros players are stepping up to the plate and opening their wallets to help the community in this time of need. All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman said Saturday in a tweet he was donating 1,000 quarantine food kits to the Houston Food Bank to ensure students who depend

HOUSTON -- Astros players are stepping up to the plate and opening their wallets to help the community in this time of need.

All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman said Saturday in a tweet he was donating 1,000 quarantine food kits to the Houston Food Bank to ensure students who depend on free lunches can eat. The Houston Food Bank says one food kit can provide 28 meals.

“Please join me in helping our community,” Bregman wrote. “Every little bit counts.”

With our help, @HoustonFoodBank is assembling quarantine food kits so our students and their families don’t need to worry about their next 28 meals. Please join me in helping our community, every little bit counts! https://t.co/fr7eCRGvNP https://t.co/XpOxyeu9XU — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) March 14, 2020

Bregman’s teammate, pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. , followed Bregman’s lead and tweeted Sunday he was donating 10,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank, writing “Houston will always come together in times of need. Please join us!”

Meanwhile, representatives for All-Star outfielder George Springer informed reporters Saturday he was donating $100,000 to the employees at Minute Maid Park who have been impacted by the cancellation of events.

Major League Baseball is delaying the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks and has suspended Spring Training because of the coronavirus outbreak.