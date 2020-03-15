Bregman, McCullers donate food to help families
HOUSTON -- Astros players are stepping up to the plate and opening their wallets to help the community in this time of need. All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman said Saturday in a tweet he was donating 1,000 quarantine food kits to the Houston Food Bank to ensure students who depend
“Please join me in helping our community,” Bregman wrote. “Every little bit counts.”
With our help, @HoustonFoodBank is assembling quarantine food kits so our students and their families don’t need to worry about their next 28 meals. Please join me in helping our community, every little bit counts! https://t.co/fr7eCRGvNP https://t.co/XpOxyeu9XU— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) March 14, 2020
Bregman’s teammate, pitcher
Meanwhile, representatives for All-Star outfielder
Major League Baseball is delaying the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks and has suspended Spring Training because of the coronavirus outbreak.
