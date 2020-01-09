Semien among 7 A's eligible for arbitration

OAKLAND -- With the A’s rarely handing out long-term contracts, the arbitration deadline often presents at least a couple of high-profile cases they must go through. This year is no different. Decisions were already made last month on Blake Treinen, Ryan Buchter and Josh Phegley when the A’s chose not

OAKLAND -- With the A’s rarely handing out long-term contracts, the arbitration deadline often presents at least a couple of high-profile cases they must go through. This year is no different.

Decisions were already made last month on Blake Treinen, Ryan Buchter and Josh Phegley when the A’s chose not to tender contracts to the trio rather than attempt to go through arbitration. Now the attention turns to the seven players who remain arbitration-eligible: Marcus Semien , Liam Hendriks , Mark Canha , Robbie Grossman , Sean Manaea , Chris Bassitt and Chad Pinder .

Friday at 9 a.m. PT is the deadline for both sides to exchange arbitration figures as they look to come to an agreement in order to avoid going to an arbitration hearing. The A’s reached agreements with five arbitration-eligible players at last offseason’s deadline. Treinen was the lone player to go to a hearing with the A’s, earning a record raise for a reliever going from his first to second year of arbitration.

Of the seven players this year, Semien certainly stands out after a monster 2019 campaign that earned him a third-place finish in American League MVP Award voting. Oakland’s shortstop is expected to receive $13 million, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts, which would be a significant increase from his $5.9 million salary for '19.

Hendriks, whose 122 strikeouts out of the bullpen led AL relievers and helped earn him a spot on the inaugural All-MLB Second Team, is projected to get a bump in salary to $5.25 million after earning $2.15 million for the 2019 season.

Grossman, who was named a finalist for a Rawlings Gold Glove Award after forming a platoon with Pinder in left field for most of '19, is going through his third year of arbitration and is projected to earn $3.5 million.

Coming off a career year with 26 home runs, Canha is projected to get a solid raise to $5 million in his second year of arbitration. Manaea, the A’s starter for the 2019 AL Wild Card Game who is also going through his second year of arbitration, was given a projection of $3.25 million.

Pinder and Bassitt are entering the arbitration process for the first time and are also expected to get an increase in salary.