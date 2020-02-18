Huff not invited to 2010 World Series reunion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Giants will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2010 World Series title during a ceremony at Oracle Park on Aug. 16, but one prominent member of the team will be absent from the reunion. First baseman Aubrey Huff, who led the Giants in home runs and

First baseman Aubrey Huff, who led the Giants in home runs and WAR in 2010, will not be invited to the event due to several inflammatory tweets he published this offseason.

“Earlier this month, we reached out to Aubrey Huff to let him know that he will not be included in the upcoming 2010 World Series championship reunion,” the Giants said in a statement. “Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization. While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision.”

The Giants made clear that Huff’s exclusion was not spurred by his political views, but rather the misogyny and obscenity he’s expressed on multiple occasions on Twitter. Huff told The Athletic (subscription required), which first reported the news on Monday, that he was “shocked” and “disappointed” by the decision.

