Notes: OF Dean fitting in; rain not a problem 

JUPITER, Fla. -- After being traded this offseason, Austin Dean didn’t have to worry about getting used to a new Spring Training town, complex or stadium. His old team, the Marlins, share Roger Dean Stadium with the Cardinals, Dean’s new team.

Becoming familiar with the Cardinals’ side of the facility -- and his new teammates -- wasn’t all that difficult for Dean, either. The 26-year-old outfielder arrived in Jupiter early to work with the other Cardinals outfielders he’ll be competing with this spring and season. After just a few days, Dean felt at home on the other side of the complex.

“The trade wasn’t on my radar, but it was probably the best thing that has happened to me,” Dean said.

Dean will be in the mix of outfielders competing for a starting spot in St. Louis and was signed to replenish some of the right-handed-hitting outfield depth that the Cardinals lost when they traded José Martínez and Randy Arozarena to the Rays. Dean also has two Minor League options years left, so he allows the Cardinals some roster flexibility.

That outfield mix also includes Lane Thomas , Tyler O'Neill , Justin Williams and top prospect Dylan Carlson . Looking for internal improvement to the offense this season, the Cardinals have cleared a path for these young players to showcase their talent with a strong spring and get an opportunity in the Majors.

“As far as my role, I don’t know what it is,” Dean said. “You see how Spring Training goes, and whatever they say, I’ll do. But I know we’re all competing. I think everybody here has a winning vibe. I’m all about that. I hate losing. So if I can bring that to the table, we’ll all be good for it.”

Dean hit .337/.401/.635 with 18 home runs and a 1.035 OPS in Triple-A last season, and in 64 games with the Marlins, he hit .225/.261/.404. The former fourth-round Draft pick has shown he has the power to be a solid hitter in a lineup, but he knows he needs to better take advantage of any playing time he gets in the Majors.

“The opportunities I got [in Miami], I didn't capitalize on it as much,” Dean said. “But I also wasn’t given a lot of opportunities. I enjoyed my time with the Marlins, and I can’t thank them enough for giving me the opportunities that they did. But for me -- I could be a career Triple-A player -- but for me to get better, I feel like I need to get more reps in the Major Leagues.”

Weather not raining on camp

A rainy Saturday morning prevented Cardinals pitchers and catchers from working out entirely outside, but manager Mike Shildt said it didn’t set the team’s schedule back.

The 19 pitchers scheduled to throw bullpen sessions Saturday -- Adam Wainwright , Dakota Hudson , Jack Flaherty , among others -- pitched in the on-and-off rain, while the non-throwers played catch outside and then finished off their rotations inside in more of a classroom setting.

“We didn’t get to some of the physical work, but we have plenty of time for that,” Shildt said. “It’s more mental reps, which is what we’re covering the most right now, just setting our baseline of what we want to work off of and how we want to work. Two of our rep stations weren’t highly rep stations anyway, so outside of about 30 reps for each player, and we traded that off for the mental reps. Pretty much right where we need to be.”

It was nice outside.



Then, the skies opened. pic.twitter.com/U3bO8M4asa — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 15, 2020

Worth noting

• Carlos Martínez recovered well from his bullpen Thursday and threw a full session Saturday morning. He and other pitchers are preparing to face hitters next week and will be ramping up the intensity when they throw.

• Pitchers aren’t scheduled to throw Sunday morning, and the coaching staff might be planning a friendly competition for the workout, which will likely focus on fielding drills.

• Most of the position players have arrived in Jupiter to get early work in, but some took the day off from the complex Saturday as they prepare for Sunday’s report date and Monday’s first full-squad workout. Among those who were at the complex: Tommy Edman , Harrison Bader , Matt Carpenter , Brad Miller and Thomas.