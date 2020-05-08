Mom's influence on Hays: Run fast, ditch gloves

The sound still rings in Austin Hays’ ears, every time he puts the ball in play, every time the crack of the bat sends him darting towards an outfield gap and every time the game requires he set himself in motion. That’s when the voice of his mom Terrie arrives

“Everybody jokes on me that I’m always going to run hard, whether it’s down the line or for a fly ball, that’s kind of my reputation,” Hays said this week from DeLand, Fla., where he’s quarantined. “It’s because whenever I hit the ball [growing up], the first thing she would do is yell it from the stands, ‘Run!’ So when people ask why I run hard, it’s because it’s been instilled in me forever. My mom used to scream it at me from the top of her lungs.”

That memory -- along with recalling how he came to stop wearing batting gloves -- came rushing back to the Orioles' young center fielder this week, with Mother’s Day approaching and baseball still on pause. It’s strange to be sidelined at this time of year for the entire Hays family, which has spent so much of every May near a ball field for as long as they can remember. Terrie and Austin’s father Chuck were constant presences at Austin’s games growing up, through his high school and then college days at Jacksonville University. They were in attendance for his Grapefruit League games each weekend this spring, and they had planned to travel for a regular-season series each month before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

As the O’s No. 5 prospect (per MLB Pipeline), Hays projected as the club's starting center fielder and possible leadoff hitter after his dazzling return to the big leagues last September, which was filled with 10 extra-base hits and several sensational catches.

“The first time I walked into Camden Yards, I had tears running down my face,” Terrie said. “We had a spectacular life watching our children play and it’s just a really terrific feeling to know your child is continuing to do what they love.”

For Hays, his mother’s support helped him follow and realize that dream. It also shaped the high-motor player he eventually became. As a preteen on the travel ball circuit, Hays voluntarily stopped wearing batting gloves because he ripped them so often sliding into bases that he grew guilty constantly asking his parents for new ones. Today he is one of the few big leaguers who hits without them, instead dipping his bare hands in hot wax before games to prevent blistering.

He also reaches down to grab dirt every time he steps in the box to enhance his grip on the bat. Hays has been doing this since he choose to stop wearing gloves as a kid.

“I want them to callous, I want them to be as tough as possible,” Hays explained. “I was about 11 or 12 years old playing travel ball, and we were playing five to six games per weekend. I would always steal every time I got on, so I’m always sliding with these gloves on. They’d get clay on them, they’d get dried out [and] they’d keep ripping. It seemed like every weekend we were getting another pair of batting gloves. I started to feel bad about her always having to buy me batting gloves, so I stopped wearing them for a while. And it just stuck.”

For a long time, Hays told skeptical teammates that Terrie wouldn’t buy new gloves because he burned through too many pairs. But he’s since walked back that version, after Terrie heard it in an interview he did and took exception.

“I would say I am addicted to shopping,” Terrie said. “We’d buy them in groups of three or four.”

“I had to recant my original story,” Hays said with a grin. “She got on my case.”

The truth is, Hays grew to love the way the bat felt deep in his bare hands. His choice all those years ago stemmed from feeling grateful for the support he received from his parents and not wanting to take advantage -- not as a result of any pressure bestowed upon him. Now he takes pride in being tough enough to resist the urge to use gloves even in cold conditions.

“I think it goes to the old-school mentality of grip and rip,” Hays said. “Play the game hard and play it the right way -- that’s my style of play.”

All of which connects back to the values of hard work and family that Chuck and Terrie tried to instill in Austin from a young age, both on the field and off. It helped that there was often a voice reinforcing that message from just beyond the batter’s box -- and always within earshot.

“I used to play the saxophone, so I have really big lungs,” Terrie said. “Everybody can hear me.”

Remembered Terrie: “My brother used to own the house Austin does now, and his high school field is probably a mile away. My brother would call me during games and say, ‘I can hear you from my backyard.’”