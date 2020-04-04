Check out Rays All-Star Meadows' mad hops

Rays outfielder Austin Meadows has spent most of the last couple of weeks on his boat as he continues to practice social distancing, but his latest workout video proves that the fish in the ocean aren’t the only ones with impressive talents in the water. Meadows hit 33 home runs

Meadows hit 33 home runs during an All-Star campaign last season, which gives you an indication of how strong he is in his core and lower half. But Meadows took that to the next level, showing off his strength on his Instagram account by jumping out of the pool with very little momentum and landing gracefully out in the concrete.

It’s all fun and games until you realize @austin_meadows might be able to jump over me pic.twitter.com/P2CbSyrLkK — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) April 3, 2020

If you’re still not impressed by Meadows’ leaping abilities, he decided to take his talents out to his driveway and jump on top of his truck, again landing on both feet and then staring back as his wife, Alexis, recorded the video.

With these videos serving as proof, the expectation is now for Meadows, who revealed in his latest Instagram post that he shaved his head with the hashtag #nobaseballnohair, to rob every homer at the wall next season. Just kidding (kinda). In the meantime, continue to watch Meadows’ leaping ability and try to picture how many things -- or people -- the Rays' outfielder could jump over. We’re sure he’s going to be thinking of some things over the next couple of weeks.