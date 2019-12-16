Avisaíl García agrees to join Brewers (report)

MILWAUKEE -- After signing left-hander Brett Anderson to a one-year deal on Friday and finalizing a three-year deal with Josh Lindblom on Monday, the Brewers are working to land another free agent: outfielder Avisaíl García. The Brewers agreed to sign García for two years and $20 million, according to a

MILWAUKEE -- After signing left-hander Brett Anderson to a one-year deal on Friday and finalizing a three-year deal with Josh Lindblom on Monday, the Brewers are working to land another free agent: outfielder Avisaíl García .

The Brewers agreed to sign García for two years and $20 million, according to a report from MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, confiming reporting from other outlets including The Tampa Bay Times and ESPN Deportes over the weekend that the sides were in talks. The Brewers have not confirmed the reports, since García would have to pass a physical exam before any agreement is official.

García, 28, slashed .282/.332/.464 with 20 home runs for the Rays in 2019 while playing plus defense in right field. García can provide the Brewers outfield depth or increase the likelihood that Ryan Braun will see action at first base. At last week’s Winter Meetings, president of baseball operations David Stearns said it is unlikely Braun will become Milwaukee’s everyday first baseman, but that Braun was open to seeing some time there. How much time depends on the team’s other moves this offseason.