Bonds rises, but falls short of Hall of Fame

Barry Bonds , MLB's all-time home run leader, was not elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame when the voting results were announced on Tuesday. In his eighth year of eligibility, he was named on 60.7% percent of ballots, falling short of the 75% threshold for election.

Derek Jeter and Larry Walker comprise the Class of 2020, but Bonds will have to wait until '21 to see if he'll be enshrined in Cooperstown. His first year in the running was 2013, when he was named on 36.2% of ballots. Over the next few years, Bonds' numbers remained static (34.7% in '14 and 36.8% in '15) but in the past five, he's seen considerable increases (44.3% in '16, 53.8% in '17, 56.4% in '18 and 59.1% in '19), though his distance from the 75% threshold could largely be attributed to performance-enhancing drug use allegations.

In addition to being MLB's all-time home run leader, Bonds is the all-time leader in walks (2,558) and intentional walks (688), and he ranks in the top five in RBIs and OPS. In seven seasons with the Pirates and 15 with the Giants, he earned an MLB-record seven National League Most Valuable Player Awards, eight Gold Glove Awards and 12 Silver Slugger Awards. He was an NL All-Star 14 times, an NL batting champion twice and the MLB batting champion once.