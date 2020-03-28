Bartolo Colon, billiards trick shot master

It's hard to dispute that Bartolo Colon is one of the most unique athletes of our time. He pitched for more than 20 season in the Majors, evolving from a terrifying power pitcher to a wily veteran with pinpoint control, providing fans with joy every step of the way. Not

Not even a world without baseball can stop Big Sexy. On Saturday, he posted a video to his Instagram showing that the exceptional accuracy he displays on the mound extends to the billiards table as well.

Bartolo is the billiards king 🎱



(via IG/bcolon40) pic.twitter.com/Jc2GrSJMsW — SNY (@SNYtv) March 28, 2020

As it turns out, this isn't Colon's first rodeo with this trick shot. Just last month, he completed a very similar shot, albeit indoors with a smaller audience.

You're gonna want Bartolo Colon on your side if you play a game of pool 🎱🤣



(via IG/bcolon40) pic.twitter.com/82pDQqxW3S — SNY (@SNYtv) February 16, 2020

Clearly, this particular shot really jazzes Bartolo as he immediately celebrates both instances with a dramatic cue flip. Given that he didn't even celebrate his only Major League home run with a bat flip, there is only one clear conclusion: This is one of the most impressive things the former Cy Young Award winner has ever done.