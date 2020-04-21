Ripken! Gwynn! Mays! Fans share stars on glove

CHICAGO -- When the weather broke here in Chicagoland recently, the Bastian family grabbed their gloves and headed to the backyard. The sunny, clear blue sky allowed for a round of catch to briefly break up the monotony of sheltering in place. The glove I picked up from atop the

CHICAGO -- When the weather broke here in Chicagoland recently, the Bastian family grabbed their gloves and headed to the backyard. The sunny, clear blue sky allowed for a round of catch to briefly break up the monotony of sheltering in place.

The glove I picked up from atop the white bucket of baseballs was my old red and black Rawlings. Carved into the leather in the palm is the signature of Cal Ripken Jr. It's the glove I used as a second baseman in high school, and it still fits and pops perfectly two decades later.

That got me thinking: Most baseball fans have their own glove story.

When I was a little kid, I used whatever leftover piece of leather my older siblings had in the garage. At about the age of nine, my brother threw a ball that ripped through the pocket of the glove I was using and hit me in the face. I was fine, but he felt terrible and took me to the sporting goods store to let me pick out my very own, brand-new glove.

So my first glove was a black and silver model with Ozzie Smith's name in the palm. That gorgeous glove lasted for many years -- up until I picked out a Ken Griffey Jr. for outfield and the Ripken for infield when I was older. The Ozzie glove is in tatters now. The Junior glove is stiff and needs new stitching. Fittingly, the Ripken model has been the Iron Glove, standing the test of time.

Last weekend on Twitter, I asked: Whose signature was in your glove as a kid?

Whose signature was in your glove as a kid? I had Ozzie Smith, Ken Griffey Jr. and finally this Cal Ripken Jr. that has lasted to this day. pic.twitter.com/4adIJuJXGI — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 18, 2020

That led to more than 500 responses, which included stories and photos and stirred plenty of memories within the thread. More than 100 ballplayers were named, with at least two saying they had the Ted Williams glove sold by Sears. Ryne Sandberg, Tony Gwynn, George Brett, Dale Murphy and Griffey seemed to be mentioned most often.

Here are some of my favorite responses from other baseball media:

Cubs broadcaster Jim Deshaies said he had a glove featuring Mickey Lolich's signature.

Mickey Lolich- $30. Found 2 Canadian $20’s at a softball tournament turned it into a new glove — Jim Deshaies (@JimDeshaies) April 18, 2020

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo had a Gwynn glove.

Tony Gwynn. Picked it because he had the same name as me, before I even realized what a legend he was. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 19, 2020

So did MLB.com's Andrew Simon.

Tony Gwynn! It's seen better days but I can't part with it. pic.twitter.com/srOZZngYD9 — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) April 18, 2020

As well as MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.

Tom Seaver and currently same Tony Gwynn I’ve had since 9th grade. I might need a new glove. I’m trying to find a decent catcher’s mitt for a lefty, that fits my hand. — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) April 18, 2020

MLB.com's Thomas Harding had a couple gloves.

If I am not mistaken, I had a Ted Sezemore infielder's glove that a friend handed down to me and a Mike Epstein first baseman's mitt. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) April 18, 2020

Indians beat reporter Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon-Journal dug up a photo of him using his old Barry Larkin glove.

This took a while to find but I had Barry Larkin! Here’s me as a member of the Lincoln Dodgers applying the tag and possibly spraining my wrist in the process. pic.twitter.com/QjW2SqvHLW — Ryan Lewis (@ByRyanLewis) April 20, 2020

And here are a few more that were shared by fans:

A blue Clemente glove, purchased the day after his death. Remember my Dad waking me up and taking me to the store to get it. pic.twitter.com/miXcT7c1Uu — cos (@pensfan5858) April 19, 2020

Ryne Sandberg!#ItsNotRyanItsRyne

Xmas 1995. One of my favorite gifts. Leather at the palm is dry rotting & parts of the webbing was restrung by my dad, but besides that, this guy is still perfect! Got me through little league, Jr. High, H.S.,College Intramurals & men’s leagues👌 pic.twitter.com/p09tvCjaSK — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) April 18, 2020

Dale Murphy. Worked all summer to be able to buy it one year. Still have it, keep it oiled and I still love it. — Two Strike Noise (@TwoStrikeNoise) April 18, 2020

My first glove has George Brett. My mom recently found it while cleaning out her basement and gave it to me to give to my son. — Matt Turner (@Bigturn13) April 18, 2020

My Dad bought me a Rawlings red , white , and blue glove in 1974 for $27.50, Bill Russell signature. I made two errors in practice fielding ground balls because I didn’t want the glove to touch the ground. I can still smell the leather!!! — Joey Russo (@jdrusso2011) April 19, 2020

Ryno for me. Also, a glove that belonged to my grandfather bearing the signature and image of a very random one time Cubs player, Steve Boros. pic.twitter.com/ZXKkxgMBTd — Brad (@ballskwok) April 18, 2020

Very first was Bo Jackson. Then had a Sandberg which I loved because he was my favorite. One of my dogs ate that one. I only remember having Griffey Jr gloves after that. — Daniel Prellberg (@theprell5134) April 19, 2020

My red Daryl Strawberry glove that I had when I was about 10. Always remember this beauty, was my favorite glove growing up pic.twitter.com/2IFHWjjZm6 — JeffLafferty35 (@jlaff3535) April 18, 2020

It's hard to see, but trust me—it says Joe Dimaggio. Spaulding glove. pic.twitter.com/aTiUveSVKg — Black Sox Baseball (@BlackSox1993) April 19, 2020

Denny McLain...1969..the year after he won 31 games..Wilson made the glove..a number 31 with 31 stars around it in the middle of the pocket..my Dad paid 20 bucks for it, a fortune back then. It was fantastic. — Dave Kerner (@DaveKerner) April 18, 2020

I loved @SteveGarvey6 so much that I saved up to buy a Garvey 1B glove and then used it no matter what position I played. The rules meant squat— I had to play with my Garvey glove!!(and my Garvey bat too, even though it was way too big for little ol’ me). — Gary Maxwell (@AnalogKidBlog) April 18, 2020

Willie Wilson MacGregor. My dad bought it at Kmart when I was 4 years old. I used it when I played high school ball and I used it today with my 14 yr old son! It’s been re-laced twice and mice used it as a nest for two winters before my son was old enough to play catch with. Ha! pic.twitter.com/pkgxDoLwow — Will (@Spivens) April 19, 2020

Dave Winfield. Needs some TLC. Why not now😊🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YErimtcVeR — Robert Engels (@edgerkem) April 18, 2020