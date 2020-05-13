Best debut season in each team's history

There's a unique excitement when a rookie shines in his debut season, or a recent acquisition via trade or free agency is prolific right out of the gate for his new team. Here's a look at each club's best individual debut season, from surprising rookies to big-ticket free-agent signings.

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST

BLUE JAYS: Josh Donaldson, 2015

Donaldson’s arrival in 2015 was the perfect marriage of individual performance and team success. Following a 22-year playoff drought, the Blue Jays made a big bet on the third baseman, whom they acquired over the offseason from the A’s as part of a package of talented young Major Leaguers and prospects.

Donaldson delivered, as he always does, winning the club’s first AL MVP Award since George Bell in 1987. Along with the stellar defense and leadership that Donaldson brought to the team in 2015, he posted a .939 OPS with 41 home runs and 123 RBIs. The Blue Jays have seen plenty of incredible debuts beyond Donaldson, including Roger Clemens' 1997 campaign, for which the right-hander won a Cy Young Award with a 2.05 ERA over 264 innings, but that team finished 10 games below .500.

Donaldson raised the level of play of those around him and helped push the Blue Jays over the top with arguably the best all-around season by a position player in club history. Without him, we’d probably be talking about a 26-year playoff drought today. -- Keegan Matheson

ORIOLES: Frank Robinson, 1966

It’s hard to make a better first impression than the one Frank Robinson made for the Orioles, who were looking for a difference maker in the winter of 1965 to catapult their emerging team to the next level. What they got was an icon, a singular figure who’d go on to change the entire trajectory of the franchise.

Arriving in Baltimore from the Reds in the lopsided deal for right-hander Milt Pappas, Robinson wasted little time. He won the AL Triple Crown the following season, pacing the league in runs (122), on-base percentage (.410), slugging ( .637) and total bases (367) as well as hitting (.316), homers (49) and RBIs (122). He led the Orioles to their first World Series, earning MVP honors in their sweep over the Dodgers that October. He was also the unanimous selection for AL MVP.

Robinson went on to star for six seasons and reach three more World Series with Baltimore, eventually entering the Hall of Fame as an Oriole. But he never replicated that otherworldly 1966 campaign. Few have, especially in their debut seasons with a franchise. -- Joe Trezza

RAYS: Carlos Peña, 2007

In his first seven seasons in the Majors, it was obvious that Peña was very capable of hitting the ball out of the ballpark. Despite hitting 86 homers over that span, Peña struggled to find a consistent home, playing for four different franchises (Rangers, A’s, Tigers and Red Sox).

But in ‘07, Peña found his permanent home in Tampa Bay after signing a Minor League deal, and immediately became a star. In his first season with the Rays, he crushed 46 home runs, a single-season record that still stands today. He drove in 121 runs and posted a .627 slugging percentage, both single-season team records.

The ‘07 season was the beginning of a dominant four-season run that established Peña as the best first baseman in franchise history. From ‘07 to '10, Peña hit 144 home runs, drove in 407 runs, posted a .884 OPS, and helped the Rays win their first American League pennant in '08. -- Juan Toribio

RED SOX: Ted Williams, 1939

There was no easing into the Major Leagues for this all-time legend. Williams arrived in Boston for the 1939 season and became a superstar as a rookie. He had a line of .327/.436/.609 with 44 doubles, 11 triples and 31 homers while leading the league in RBIs (145) and total bases (344). The sweet-swinging left-handed hitter finished fourth in MVP voting that season.

The Red Sox went a respectable 89-62 in '39, but finished 17 games behind a powerhouse Yankees team in the AL. The 6.8 WAR by Williams in '39 is the most ever by a Red Sox position player in his first year as a Major League player. Just two years later, he hit .406. In a career that ended in 1960, Williams never stopped hitting. In fact, he hit a home run in his final at-bat in the Majors.

Here are some other impressive debut seasons by Red Sox players: J.D. Martinez in 2018; Adrian Beltre in 2010; Curt Schilling in 2004; Pedro Martinez in 1998. Fred Lynn was Rookie of the Year and MVP in 1975, but he finished behind Williams in this exercise because it wasn’t a true debut season. Lynn played 15 games for Boston in ‘74. -- Ian Browne

YANKEES: Babe Ruth, 1920

There have been fantastic Yankees debut seasons within recent decades -- Rickey Henderson (1985), Catfish Hunter (1975) and Reggie Jackson (1977) among them -- but it's nearly impossible to top the impact that Ruth made upon joining the Yanks for the 1920 campaign.

Converted into a full-time outfielder, Ruth's 54 home runs not only led the Majors, they were more than every other AL team -- and all but one other big league squad (the Phillies combined for 64 homers that year). As more than 1.2 million fans passed through the Polo Grounds' turnstiles for a peek at the Sultan of Swat, Ruth also led the Majors in runs (158), RBIs (135), walks (150), on-base percentage (.532), slugging percentage (.847) and OPS+ (255) while batting .376 in 142 games, producing a staggering WAR (Baseball Reference) of 11.8 -- a mark he’d surpass in three subsequent seasons. -- Bryan Hoch

AL CENTRAL

INDIANS: Andrew Miller, 2016

His debut season may only have been half of a season, as the lefty reliever was traded to the Indians from the Yankees on July 31, but the impact Miller made on his new club was unmatched. Cleveland shocked the baseball world by parting with two top prospects (Justus Sheffield and Clint Frazier), but what it got in return was a 1.55 ERA in 26 outings with 46 strikeouts, a 1.53 FIP, 0.55 WHIP and an ALCS MVP Award winner. In just 29 innings, Miller was able to accumulate a 1.1 WAR (Baseball Reference).

Miller was thrown into the middle of a pennant race and became a force out of the bullpen. His 11 2/3 scoreless frames through the Division and Championship Series led the Tribe to the World Series, and he went on to toss two more scoreless outings before he gave up one run in Game 4 and two in Game 7. Even if the criteria required a full season, Miller could take that title again, as he came back in his first full season with the Tribe in '17 with a 1.44 ERA in 62 2/3 innings with 95 strikeouts and a 0.83 WHIP before the rest of his time with the Tribe was marred by injuries. -- Mandy Bell

ROYALS: Danny Tartabull, 1987

Acquired in a trade with Seattle the previous December, Tartabull had a monster season in his first year with the Royals. He played in 158 games and hit 27 doubles with 34 home runs and 101 RBIs. If that wasn’t enough, how about a .931 OPS? And remember, this is when then Royals Stadium’s dimensions were at today’s cavernous dimensions [the Royals moved the fences in 10 feet from bullpen to bullpen from 1995-2003]. Tartabull had a remarkable five-year offensive stint with the Royals, clubbing 124 home runs. His '91 season was even better -- he led MLB with a .593 slugging percentage and made the All-Star team. -- Jeffrey Flanagan

TIGERS: Mark Fidrych, 1976

While other Tigers had comparable statistical seasons -- Iván Rodríguez’s 2004 campaign comes to mind -- nobody had an immediate impact quite like Fidrych. Not only did "The Bird" earn AL Rookie of the Year honors in 1976, he became a cultural phenomenon with his lanky frame, big hair, aw-shucks personality and pitching antics. He patted down the mound each inning to make sure he wasn’t stepping into the opposing pitcher’s ruts when he pitched. He talked to the ball to calm himself down and keep his focus. He applauded his teammates whenever they made a good defensive play behind him.

All the eccentricities overshadowed the fact that the 21-year-old Fidrych, despite one full season of Minor League ball, could really pitch. After opening the season in the bullpen, Fidrych joined the rotation with six consecutive complete games -- two of them going 11 innings -- won eight consecutive starts and didn’t look back. He was the AL starting pitcher in the All-Star Game, tossing two innings before opening the second half of the season three days later with an 11-inning shutout of the A’s. He led the league with 24 complete games and a 2.34 ERA that year. -- Jason Beck

TWINS: Tony Oliva, 1964

This was actually a deceptively tough call. Recency bias will help Twins fans gravitate to Francisco Liriano’s rookie season in 2006, when the electric 22-year-old captivated the Upper Midwest with a 12-3 start, 2.16 ERA and an All-Star nod for a first-place Twins team before he blew out his arm and underwent career-altering Tommy John surgery. However, that wasn’t actually Liriano’s debut season -- he made four starts a year earlier. The signing of St. Paul native Jack Morris to a one-year deal in 1991 arguably changed the course of franchise history. Joe Nathan would like a word about his 2004 season, when he arrived in a trade from the Giants and posted a 1.62 ERA with 44 saves, finishing fourth in Cy Young Award voting as the Twins three-peated as AL Central champions.

With all that said, this crown rightfully belongs to Oliva, who became the first rookie to win a batting title in Major League history when he hit .323/.359/.557 as a 25-year-old in 1964. He has since been joined by only Ichiro Suzuki, who replicated the feat in 2001 after several seasons as an established star in Japan. It wasn’t just the average, though, as Oliva also hit 32 homers and an AL-best 43 doubles while stealing 12 bases, showing off the five-tool skill set that helped him lead the AL in hits five times in seven seasons before knee issues led to an early downswing in his career. Oliva also won the batting title in '65 as the Twins won the AL pennant, making him the only player to lead the league in hitting in each of his first two full seasons. -- Do-Hyoung Park

WHITE SOX: José Abreu, 2014

Abreu came to the White Sox with 10 highly accomplished seasons played for Cienfuegos of Cuba on his resume, including a .453 average and 1.583 OPS in 2010-11. But there were still Major League questions about the 27-year-old rookie, whose six-year, $68 million deal represented the highest monetary total in franchise history. Abreu answered those questions in his first season by winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award with all 30 first-place votes and finishing fourth in AL MVP voting.

Abreu posted a .317 average, an AL-best .581 slugging percentage and a White Sox single-season rookie record 36 homers. He also knocked out 35 doubles and drove in 107 runs, beginning a highly successful six-year-run now moving into a new three-year-deal as an organization staple. Abreu was hitting .265 as of June 17th during his debut season but hit .351 over his final 88 games and 377 plate appearances. Albert Belle (1997), Minnie Miñoso (1951), Carlos Quentin (2008) and Esteban Loaiza (2003) also deserve strong consideration in this category. -- Scott Merkin

AL WEST

ANGELS: Vladimir Guerrero, 2004

The first big move of owner Arte Moreno’s tenure with the Angels was the signing of Guerrero to a five-year deal worth $70 million before the start of the 2004 season. It paid immediate dividends, as Guerrero won AL MVP honors in his first year with the club, hitting .337/.391/.598 with 39 homers, 126 RBIs and a league-leading 124 runs in 156 games. Shohei Ohtani also had an incredible debut season in 2018, becoming a successful two-way player en route to winning AL Rookie of the Year honors, but Guerrero was the MVP and had a bigger impact in his first year with the club. Guerrero also led the Angels to the postseason that year but they ultimately were swept by the Red Sox in the AL Division Series. Guerrero hit just .167 that postseason but homered and had six RBIs in three games, as he had a knack for big hits. He was the club’s second winner of the AL MVP Award and the first since Don Baylor in 1979. -- Rhett Bollinger

ASTROS: Roger Clemens, 2004

On the heels of Andy Pettitte signing with his hometown Astros prior to the ‘04 season, Clemens followed him from the Bronx to his home city of Houston, taking baseball excitement to a fever pitch at Minute Maid Park. The 41-year-old Clemens continued to defy Father Time, winning his record seventh Cy Young Award in his 21st season in the big leagues. Clemens went 18-4 with a 2.98 ERA in 33 starts with the Astros and became the fourth pitcher to win the Cy Young Award in two different leagues. He became the oldest pitcher (42) to win a postseason game with a victory in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Braves while helping the Astros win their first playoff series in history. He was 9-0 with a 2.08 ERA in his first 12 starts with the Astros and moved into second place on the all-time strikeout list on May 5 when he fanned Raul Mondesi for career strikeout No. 4,137. He also finished the season tied for 10th on the all-time wins list with 328. -- Brian McTaggart

ATHLETICS: Frank Thomas, 2006

Released by the White Sox following their 2005 championship season, Thomas was viewed as a player on the decline who was nearing the end of his career. The A’s signed the 38-year-old designated hitter to a one-year, $500,000 deal with incentives for the '06 season and soon found out “The Big Hurt” had plenty left in the tank. Thomas slugged a home run off Randy Johnson on Opening Day at the Coliseum against the Yankees, kicking off a season that would see him finish fourth in AL MVP Award voting as he slashed .270/.381/.545 with 39 homers and 114 RBIs over 137 games.

After hitting a combined 30 home runs over the previous two seasons, Thomas' power was back. He even set an A’s record that year by bashing a home run in six consecutive games. The A’s won the AL West that season, putting Thomas in the postseason for just the third time in his Hall of Fame career. Though Oakland was eliminated by the Tigers in the ALCS, Thomas exploded in the ALDS against the Twins, batting .500 with a pair of home runs in a three-game sweep. The career resurgence earned him the AL Players Choice Award for Comeback Player. -- Martin Gallegos

MARINERS: Ichiro Suzuki, 2001

It’s tough to break in with a bigger bang than Ichiro did in his initial season in the Major Leagues with the Mariners. During Seattle's 116-win season in 2001, the 27-year-old right fielder became the first player in MLB history to win league MVP and Rookie of the Year Award honors, earn Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Awards and start in the All-Star Game all in the same season. After hitting .353 in nine seasons in Japan, there was curiosity over what the slender outfielder could accomplish in MLB after agreeing to a three-year, $14 million contract. He wound up posting a .350/.381/.457 line with 56 stolen bases and 127 runs scored while playing outstanding defense and providing an electric presence atop Seattle’s lineup. Boston’s Fred Lynn (1975) is the only other player to have won MVP and Rookie of the Year Awards in the same season. -- Greg Johns

RANGERS: Josh Hamilton, 2008

Hamilton spent his rookie season with the Reds in 2007 before being traded to the Rangers. His debut season in Texas was quite the sensation. It wasn’t just the numbers -- 304/.371/.530 with 98 runs scored, 32 home runs and a league-leading 130 RBIs. It was just the whole package from the tremendously gifted athlete who had been resurrected from three-plus years of suspension because of a harrowing journey through drug and alcohol abuse. The highlight didn’t even come during a regular-season game even though he was the AL Player of the Month for April and May. His record-setting performance of 28 home runs in the first round of the Home Run Derby at old Yankee Stadium, including several over 500 feet, remains one of the great moments in All-Star history. -- T.R. Sullivan

NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST

BRAVES: Rogers Hornsby, 1928

During his one season in Atlanta, J.D. Drew produced the ninth-highest position player WAR (9.0 per Baseball Reference) in franchise history, the fourth-highest manufactured by somebody other than Hank Aaron. Greg Maddux won the second of his four consecutive Cy Young Awards after joining the Braves in 1993. But the greatest debut season in club history was constructed by Hornsby, who hit .387 with 21 homers and a 1.130 OPS for the 1928 Boston Braves.

Hornsby’s frequent trips to the horse track reportedly ended his first tenure with the Cardinals just one year after he’d been named the 1925 NL MVP. The Giants seemed to have similar concerns after employing him in 1927. But the fact Hornsby ended up spending just one year with the Braves was more a product of the team’s finances. After producing a 202 OPS+ for Boston, Hornsby was sold to the Cubs for five players and $200,000, which would currently equate to approximately $3 million. -- Mark Bowman

MARLINS: Iván Rodríguez, 2003

No one really knew what to make of the news when Rodríguez signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Marlins in 2003. Already a 10-time All-Star with the Rangers, he remarkably didn’t have much of a free-agent market. The Marlins, who hadn’t had a winning season since winning it all in 1997, became improbable suitors. The '03 squad was young and talented, yet unproven. Rodríguez’s impact became historical, because the Marlins rallied from 10 games under .500 in May, underwent a managerial change by bringing in Jack McKeon, and went on to win the NL Wild Card before winning the World Series.

Rodríguez played in 144 games and his slash line was .297/.369/.474 with 16 home runs and 85 RBIs. In the postseason, he was the NLCS MVP against the Cubs. In the NLDS, Rodríguez famously made the tag while being run over by J.T. Snow of the Giants at home plate, securing the series victory. Rodríguez spent just one season with the Marlins, but it helped cement his legacy and place in the Hall of Fame.

-- Joe Frisaro

METS: Dwight Gooden, 1984

What Pete Alonso accomplished in 2019, bashing a Major League rookie record 53 homers, was historic. But it wasn’t quite the most memorable debut season in Mets history. With a nod to Alonso, Mike Piazza, Keith Hernandez and others, no one engineered the same electricity that Gooden did during his 1984 introduction to New York. He won his first career start at age 19, threw his first shutout five weeks later and only improved as the season progressed, going 8-1 with a 1.07 ERA and 105 strikeouts over his final nine starts to win NL Rookie of the Year honors. Although voters snubbed Gooden for the Cy Young Award that went to Rick Sutcliffe, there wasn’t much to quibble with about his 2.60 ERA and league-leading 276 strikeouts. The craziest part? His sophomore season was even better, ending with a unanimous Cy Young Award selection. -- Anthony DiComo

NATIONALS: Bryce Harper, 2012

There are players who win the Rookie of the Year Award, those who are named to the All-Star team and those who receive Most Valuable Player Award votes. Then there's Harper, who checked off all three boxes in his debut season.

Harper was the first overall selection by the Nationals in the 2010 Draft. He quickly lived up to the hype of being a No. 1 pick. Only two years later, Harper made his Major League debut on April 28, 2012, at age 19.

In 139 games, Harper slashed .270 with an .817 OPS and a 118 OPS+. He also tallied 144 hits, 22 homers, 98 runs, 59 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. Harper was named the NL Rookie of the Month in May and then again in September after wrapping up the final month of the regular season with a 1.043 OPS.

The accolades from Harper’s debut season were further highlighted by his youth. He became the youngest position player in All-Star history and the second-youngest to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award. His 2012 campaign set the tone for his career, in which he was named NL MVP just three years later. -- Jessica Camerato

PHILLIES: Roy Halladay, 2010

The Phillies have some excellent candidates here. Steve Carlton went 27-10 with a 1.97 ERA in 41 starts in 1972, following a trade with the Cardinals. He won the National League Cy Young Award, and he did it all on a team that went 59-97. Pete Alexander went 28-13 with a 2.57 ERA in 48 appearances (37 starts) as a rookie in 1911. Jim Bunning went 19-8 with a 2.63 ERA in 1964, following a trade with the Tigers. He threw a perfect game on Father’s Day. Cliff Lee had a heck of a run following a trade with Cleveland in July 2009, including an impressive win over the Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series. Then there are NL Rookie of the Year Award winners Dick Allen (1964) and Ryan Howard (2005). But Halladay’s 2010 cannot be beat. He went 21-10 with a 2.44 ERA in 33 starts to win the second Cy Young Award of his career. He threw the 20th perfect game in baseball history on May 29 in Miami and the second no-hitter in postseason history in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Reds.

Cy Young Award, perfect game, postseason no-no. It’s the Triple Clown of incredible pitching feats. - Todd Zolecki

NL CENTRAL

BREWERS: Rollie Fingers, 1981

The candidates include Larry Hisle and his 153 OPS+ in 1978, the year the Brewers transformed from expansion franchise to contender, or one of the Brewers’ two league Rookie of the Year Award winners (Pat Listach in 1992 or Ryan Braun in 2007), or CC Sabathia when he carried the Brewers to the National League Wild Card in the second half of 2008, or maybe even Tommy Harper and his 30-homer/30-steal season in 1970, which was the Brewers’ first year in Milwaukee if not technically Harper’s debut season with the franchise.

The statistically correct answer is almost certainly Christian Yelich in 2018, when a second half for the ages made the outfielder the fourth different player in franchise history to win the league’s MVP Award. But Yelich has so dominated these “best” lists of late that we’re deviating down a more sentimental path for Hall of Fame closer Fingers, who was so electric during a strike-shortened 1981 after coming to Milwaukee in a blockbuster trade with the Cardinals that he won both the AL Cy Young Award and became the Brewers’ first league MVP.

Beyond the stellar stats -- 1.04 ERA, 0.87 WHIP -- Fingers represented something bigger for a city that had not tasted postseason baseball since the Milwaukee Braves fell to the Yankees in Game 7 of the 1958 World Series. In that trade for Fingers, Pete Vuckovich and Ted Simmons at the 1980 Winter Meetings, the Brewers acquired the final pieces they needed to make the playoffs for the first time in '81 before winning their first division title a year later and making it to their only World Series to date. -- Adam McCalvy

CARDINALS: Albert Pujols, 2001

The Cardinals have had their share of spark plugs who boost a season: Bruce Sutter was traded to St. Louis in 1981, took over closing duties and finished fifth in Cy Young Award voting; Lou Brock, an unknown at the time, hit .348 after being traded from the Cubs and helped the Cardinals to the 1964 World Series; Stan Musial debuted in 1941, hit .426 in 12 games down the stretch and then boosted the Cardinals to the 1942 World Series in his first full season. But there has been no greater debut season than Pujols as a rookie in 2001.

On his way to unanimously winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award and finishing fourth in NL MVP voting, Pujols hit .329/.403/.610 with 37 homers and 130 RBIs after making the team as a starter out of Spring Training that year. He homered in his first home game and became the first rookie to hit 30 homers since 1997. He set a league rookie record for RBIs and total bases. And he and Ted Williams are two of four rookies to hit better than .300 with more than 100 runs, 100 RBIs and 30 homers. -- Anne Rogers

CUBS: Ed Reulbach, 1905

The most famous debut season in Cubs history belongs to Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby. But when he joined Chicago in 1929 and posted 10.4 WAR (Baseball Reference), he was in his prime and everyone knew what the Cubs were getting. The more fascinating debut goes to Reulbach, who came out of nowhere in 1905.

The 22-year-old righty, who went on to be known as Big Ed, featured a high leg kick (similar to Juan Marichal, per historic accounts) and a sweeping curveball. In his rookie season, Reulbach fashioned a 1.42 ERA, still the lowest ever for a qualified rookie in the Modern Era (since 1900) over 291 2/3 innings. He started 29 games, completing 28 of them along the way to 9.1 WAR. That trails only Irv Young (9.9 in 1905) and Mark Fidrych (9.6 in 1976) for the highest WAR in a pitcher's first season since 1900. Reulbach went on to become an anchor for the Cubs' rotation for four World Series, including the club's triumphs in 1907 and '08. -- Jordan Bastian

PIRATES: Honus Wagner, 1900

No surprise here: The best player in Pirates history also made the best first impression. After spending three seasons with the Louisville Colonels, Wagner joined the Pirates in 1900 and hit .381/.434/.573 with 45 doubles, 22 triples, 100 RBIs and 38 stolen bases in 135 games. At 26 years old, he led the NL in batting average, doubles, triples and slugging percentage. Interestingly, the Hall of Fame shortstop didn’t actually play there during his Pittsburgh debut; he spent most of the season in the outfield.

A year before Wagner’s arrival, third baseman Jimmy Williams put together the best rookie season in the Pirates’ long history. The 22-year-old batted .354 with 28 doubles, 27 triples, nine home runs, 116 RBIs and 26 steals over 153 games in 1899. That year, he put together separate hitting streaks of 26 and 27 games. Williams only spent one more season with Pittsburgh after his incredible debut, bouncing from Baltimore to New York to St. Louis during his 11-year career. -- Adam Berry

REDS: Frank Robinson, 1956

Tom Seaver made a marvelous splash in Cincinnati after his trade from the Mets in 1977 (14-3, 2.34 ERA in 20 starts), but Robinson, the only player to appear on this list twice -- burst onto the scene like no other in Reds history. As a 20-year-old rookie in 1956, he hit 38 home runs and led the NL with 122 runs scored -- both served as his career highs until he eclipsed them in 1962. He also batted .290/.379/.558 with an OPS+ of 143, 27 doubles, six triples and 83 RBIs. The season won him the NL Rookie of the Year Award and was the start of a Hall of Fame career that saw him go on to win two MVP Awards and the Triple Crown before a pioneering second career as baseball’s first African American manager. -- Mark Sheldon

NL WEST

D-BACKS: Randy Johnson, 1999

Fresh off a 97-loss inaugural season in 1998, the D-backs signed Johnson to a four-year, $52 million deal. The returns were immediate as Johnson put together the first of what would be four straight Cy Young Award-winning seasons. In 1999, he went 17-9 with a Majors-best 2.48 ERA in 35 starts as the D-backs won 100 games and the NL West. Johnson led baseball that year in complete games (12), innings pitched (271 2/3), strikeouts (364) and ERA+ (184). It was a dominant season in every respect and it was only a preview of what would come as he would go 81-27 with a 2.48 ERA, 31 complete games (11 shutouts) and a 187 ERA+ over the four-year contract. -- Steve Gilbert

DODGERS: Jackie Robinson, 1947

You will find players that had better stats in their debut season, but you won’t find any player that had a more profound debut season or a greater impact on his sport and society than Robinson’s 1947 Rookie of the Year season. He dealt with unimaginable abuse and threats with courage and grace, played out of position at first base and was on a World Series team that lost to the Yankees in Game 7. Robinson is an icon, even for a franchise that has had 18 Rookies of the Year, an award that now bears Robinson’s name. -- Ken Gurnick

GIANTS: Barry Bonds, 1993

After spending the first seven years of his career with the Pirates, Bonds signed a six-year, $43 million deal with the Giants ahead of the 1993 season and immediately sparked the revitalization of the franchise. His arrival helped turn a 90-loss team into a 103-win team, as he batted .336/.458/.677 with 46 home runs and 123 RBIs to earn the first of five National League MVP Awards in San Francisco. The home run king spent the final 15 seasons of his career with the Giants, hitting .312/.477/.666 with 586 home runs 1,440 RBIs over 1,976 games. -- Maria Guardado

PADRES: Kevin Brown, 1998

Brown’s debut season in San Diego was his only season in San Diego. But it was a special one. The veteran right-hander authored arguably the greatest pitching campaign in Padres history, posting a 2.38 ERA with 257 strikeouts and a team-record 11 straight victories at one point. He was the unquestioned ace of the 1998 NL West champs. And Brown upped his game in the postseason, with a 16-K gem in the NLDS and a shutout in the NLCS. Brown’s stay in San Diego would be short-lived. But there haven’t been many better one-season fits in baseball history than Kevin Brown and the ‘98 Padres. -- AJ Cassavell

ROCKIES: Trevor Story, 2016

Shortstop mainstay Troy Tulowitzki had been traded in 2015. Tulowitzki’s replacement, José Reyes, was under an MLB suspension. No one knew much about Story, and no one knew what to think when he had a blistering 2016 Spring Training. But Story homered twice off the D-backs’ Zack Greinke in the season-opener, went deep seven times in the first six games and was a key cog for a Rockies team that hung around for most of the summer.

Story had a .272 batting average with a National League rookie shortstop record 27 home runs before having his season cut short by a torn left thumb ligament that occurred on July 30. The Rockies were .500 (52-52) though that date and at least flirted with making big trades to bolster the pitching for a late-season run. The knowledge that the injury put a massive hole in their lineup cooled their pursuit. Without Story, they finished 75-87. -- Thomas Harding