These are the best 'Scottie Pippens' in MLB history

Scottie Pippen was the ultimate running mate-type player, and the Chicago Bulls could not have won six NBA championships without him. Still, when we think of those teams, one player is forever above all others: Michael Jordan. As in, Jordan's Bulls. Watching this dynamic detailed in ESPN's "The Last Dance"

Watching this dynamic detailed in ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary got us to thinking about Major League players who've had similar roles. This is a delicate balance, because there are plenty of times when a team's biggest stars are equals: Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard and Chase Utley were like that on the Phillies teams that won five straight division titles from 2007-11.

For a time, even Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris were spoken of in equal terms. In Houston, Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio, both in the Hall of Fame, will be forever linked as equals.

In our quest to come up with a team of running mates in MLB's divisional era (since 1969), we applied three rules: Players that were on World Series-winning teams but who never won an MVP and are not in the Hall of Fame.

Here is our All-Running Mate Team:

C: Carlos Ruiz, Phillies

Years with team: 2006-16

Inside the Phillies' clubhouse, he was both beloved and respected as one of the rock's of the entire franchise as the starting catcher on all five of those first-place teams. His contributions may not have been appreciated outside of Philadelphia, and he made just one All-Star team, that in 2012, when the Phillies didn't reach the playoffs.

1B: Kent Hrbek, Twins

Years with team: 1981-94

He was Kirby Puckett's teammate for 11 seasons, and together, they helped the Twins win one World Series in 1987 and another in 1991. Yes, it was Puckett's team. He oozed charisma and was a 10-time All-Star and first-ballot Hall of Famer. But Hrbek had an .848 OPS in 14 seasons and hit 34 homers on that 1987 championship team that sent the Twins to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

2B: Frank White, Royals

Years with team: 1973-90

He won eight Gold Gloves and was a five-time All-Star during 18 seasons as the second-best player on Royals teams led by George Brett. Those teams went to the playoffs seven times in a 10-season stretch between 1976-85, including a World Series win in '85.

SS: Mark Belanger, Orioles

Years with team: 1965-81

He was a key cog on teams that won three straight American League pennants and a World Series (1970), and an eight-time Gold Glove Award winner who came to represent the "Oriole Way" almost as much as the famed sluggers such as Brooks Robinson or 20-game winners like Jim Palmer. As Palmer once said, "People gave us too much credit for being a great defensive team. When you've got Mark Belanger playing shortstop, your defense is going to be special."

3B: Scott Rolen, Cardinals

Years with team: 2002-07

Over a 17-year career with four different clubs, Rolen was a seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove Award winner. He was the second-best player on Cardinals teams led by Albert Pujols that got to the World Series twice and won it in 2006. Rolen hasn't come close to getting in the Hall of Fame in three appearances on the ballot, but his vote total has increased every year.

OF: Bernie Williams, Yankees

Years with team: 1991-2006

He was the most under-appreciated elite player on teams that won the World Series four times and made household names of Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Joe Torre. But Williams was plenty good on his own, a five-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glove Award winner and the American League's batting champ in 1998 with a .339 average. From 1996-2000, when the Yankees won four titles in five years, Jeter led the team with 28.4 total WAR, but Williams was right on his heels (25.4). No other Yankees player was above 16.2.

OF: Joe Rudi, A's

Years with team: 1967-1976

Reggie Jackson was the biggest star on the A's teams that won the World Series three times, but lots of baseball people saw Rudi as just as impactful. Some of them even thought Rudi might be more in demand when he and Jackson hit free agency together after the 1976 season. Both signed five-year deals, Jackson with the Yankees and Rudi with the Angels. But Jackson got the most money ($3.5 million versus $2.1 million).

OF: Pedro Guerrero, Dodgers

Years with team: 1978-88

Sure, those Dodgers teams of the '80s were Steve Garvey's teams and deservedly so. But Guerrero had three 30-homer seasons and shared World Series MVP honors with Ron Cey and Steve Yeager in 1981. Guerrero finished third in 1985 NL MVP voting behind Willie McGee and Dave Parker.

DH: Ken Singleton, Orioles

Years with team: 1975-84

He began his Baltimore career playing with Brooks Robinson in the '70s and finished it with Cal Ripken Jr. and Eddie Murray in the '80s. While a full-time DH for only the final three seasons of his career, he was a consistent, unheralded contributor on teams that won consistently, including the 1983 World Series.

SP: Orlando Hernandez, Yankees

Years with team: 1998-2004

Hernandez played with Roger Clemens, Andy Pettitte and Mariano Rivera, so he was never going to be the biggest star. He also didn't make his Major League debut until he was 32, so his career was just different. But El Duque had a 2.55 ERA in 19 postseason appearances, including four World Series starts with the Yanks and one relief assignment with the 2005 White Sox.

RP: Javier López, Giants

Years with team: 2010-16

He was a Trade Deadline pickup in 2010 that became an unheralded contributor to three Giants championship teams. Those teams were defined by great relief pitching, and López was one of the mainstays. In 17 appearances for the Giants in the NL Championship Series and World Series, he allowed one run.