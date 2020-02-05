Birdland Caravan events begin Friday
BALTIMORE -- Want to see the Orioles before they open Spring Training in Sarasota, Fla.? You’re in luck, because players, prospects, coaches and front-office members are about to hit the road as part of the inaugural Birdland Caravan, which is coming to a community near you. When the caravan’s regional
BALTIMORE -- Want to see the Orioles before they open Spring Training in Sarasota, Fla.? You’re in luck, because players, prospects, coaches and front-office members are about to hit the road as part of the inaugural Birdland Caravan, which is coming to a community near you.
When the caravan’s regional tour begins Friday, representatives from the organization will be stopping by restaurants, schools, fire departments and more all over the greater Baltimore area to bid farewell before Spring Training. Then, it’ll be time to open camp for the second season under executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, manager Brandon Hyde and company, with pitchers and catchers scheduled to report on Tuesday.
Here’s a rundown of the weekend’s festivities:
Friday, Feb. 6
Stop 1: Aberdeen, Md.
When: 10-11 a.m. ET
What: School Rally at Halls Cross Roads Elementary
Who: Top prospect Adley Rutschman, outfielder Cedric Mullins, coach Tim Cossins and coach Fredi González
Where: 203 E. Bel Air Ave.
Parking At location
Stop 2: York, Pa.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. ET
What: Community project at York County Food Bank
Who: Hyde, shortstop Richie Martin, shortstop prospect Gunnar Henderson and pitching prospect DL Hall
Where: 254 W. Princess St. #3881
Parking At location
Stop 3: Fallston, Md.
When: 1-2 p.m. ET
What: Community project at Humane Society of Harford County
Who: Rutschman, Mullins, Cossins and González
Where: 2208 Connolly Rd.
Parking At location
Stop 4: Timonium, Md.
When: 1-2 p.m. ET
What: School Rally at Timonium Elementary
Who: Hyde, Martin, Henderson and Hall
Where: 2001 Eastridge Rd.
Parking At location
Stop 5: Nottingham, Md.
When: 4-6 p.m. ET
What: Happy Hour at The Greene Turtle
Who: Hyde, Martin, Henderson, Hall, Rutschman, Mullins, Cossins and González
Where: 8200 Perry Hall Blvd.
Parking At location
Saturday, Feb. 7
Stop 1: Ellicott City, Md.
When: 10-11 a.m. ET
What: Ellicott City Fire Department tour and training
Who: First baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini, MASN broadcaster and Oriole Hall of Famer Mike Bordick and outfield prospect Ryan McKenna
Stop 2: Ellicott City, Md.
When: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET
What: Meet and greet at Turf Valley Resort
Who: Elias, MASN broadcaster and Oriole Hall of Famer Brian Roberts and infielder Hanser Alberto
Where: 2700 Turf Valley Rd.
Parking At location
Stop 3: Annapolis, Md.
When: 1-2 p.m. ET
What: Meet and greet at Susan Campbell Park
Who: Mancini, Bordick and McKenna
Where: 1 Dock St.
Parking Along Dock St. or in public garages
Stop 4: Fort Meade, Md.
When: 1:30-2:30 p.m. ET
What: Military Base tour and games with soldiers
Who: Elias, Roberts and Alberto
Stop 5: Upper Marlboro, Md.
When: 4-6 p.m. ET
What: Happy Hour at Calvert Brewing Company
Who: Elias, Mancini, Bordick, Roberts, Alberto and McKenna
Where: 15850 Commerce Ct.
Parking At location
Sunday, Feb. 8
Stop 1: Hagerstown, Md.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. ET
What: Baseball clinic at Girls Inc. of Washington County
Who: Outfielder Austin Hays, prospect Ryan Mountcastle, top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez and assistant general manager Sig Mejdal
Where: 626 Washington Ave.
Parking At location
Stop 2: Westminster, Md.
When:11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
What: Hitting clinic at Players Fun Zone
Who: Hall of Famer Eddie Murray, outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. and third baseman Rio Ruiz
Where: 519 Old Westminster Pike
Parking At location
Stop 3: Frederick, Md.
When: 1:30-2:30 p.m. ET
What: Meet and greet at Carroll Creek Amphitheater
Who: Hays, Mountcastle, Rodriguez and Mejdal
Where: Carroll Creek Park Outdoor Amphitheater
Parking Carroll Creek Garage (44 East Patrick St.); Street parking is also available
Stop 4: Westminster, Md.
When: 2-3 p.m. ET
What: Meet and greet at McDaniel College
Who: Murray, Smith and Ruiz
Where: Kenneth R. Gill Stadium, 2 College Hill
Parking Lot V
Stop 5: Frederick, Md.
When: 4-6 p.m. ET
What: Happy hour at Flying Dog Brewery
Who: Murray, Mejdal, Hays, Mountcastle, Rodriguez, Smith and Ruiz
Where: 4607 Wedgewood Blvd.
Parking At location
Zachary Silver is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Baltimore/Washington. Follow him on Twitter @zachsilver.
Joe Trezza covers the Orioles for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JoeTrezz.