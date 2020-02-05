Birdland Caravan events begin Friday

BALTIMORE -- Want to see the Orioles before they open Spring Training in Sarasota, Fla.? You’re in luck, because players, prospects, coaches and front-office members are about to hit the road as part of the inaugural Birdland Caravan, which is coming to a community near you. When the caravan’s regional

When the caravan’s regional tour begins Friday, representatives from the organization will be stopping by restaurants, schools, fire departments and more all over the greater Baltimore area to bid farewell before Spring Training. Then, it’ll be time to open camp for the second season under executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, manager Brandon Hyde and company, with pitchers and catchers scheduled to report on Tuesday.

Here’s a rundown of the weekend’s festivities:

Friday, Feb. 6

Stop 1: Aberdeen, Md.

When: 10-11 a.m. ET

What: School Rally at Halls Cross Roads Elementary

Who: Top prospect Adley Rutschman, outfielder Cedric Mullins, coach Tim Cossins and coach Fredi González

Where: 203 E. Bel Air Ave.

Parking At location

Stop 2: York, Pa.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. ET

What: Community project at York County Food Bank

Who: Hyde, shortstop Richie Martin, shortstop prospect Gunnar Henderson and pitching prospect DL Hall

Where: 254 W. Princess St. #3881

Parking At location

Stop 3: Fallston, Md.

When: 1-2 p.m. ET

What: Community project at Humane Society of Harford County

Who: Rutschman, Mullins, Cossins and González

Where: 2208 Connolly Rd.

Parking At location

Stop 4: Timonium, Md.

When: 1-2 p.m. ET

What: School Rally at Timonium Elementary

Who: Hyde, Martin, Henderson and Hall

Where: 2001 Eastridge Rd.

Parking At location

Stop 5: Nottingham, Md.

When: 4-6 p.m. ET

What: Happy Hour at The Greene Turtle

Who: Hyde, Martin, Henderson, Hall, Rutschman, Mullins, Cossins and González

Where: 8200 Perry Hall Blvd.

Parking At location

Saturday, Feb. 7

Stop 1: Ellicott City, Md.

When: 10-11 a.m. ET

What: Ellicott City Fire Department tour and training

Who: First baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini, MASN broadcaster and Oriole Hall of Famer Mike Bordick and outfield prospect Ryan McKenna

Stop 2: Ellicott City, Md.

When: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET

What: Meet and greet at Turf Valley Resort

Who: Elias, MASN broadcaster and Oriole Hall of Famer Brian Roberts and infielder Hanser Alberto

Where: 2700 Turf Valley Rd.

Parking At location

Stop 3: Annapolis, Md.

When: 1-2 p.m. ET

What: Meet and greet at Susan Campbell Park

Who: Mancini, Bordick and McKenna

Where: 1 Dock St.

Parking Along Dock St. or in public garages

Stop 4: Fort Meade, Md.

When: 1:30-2:30 p.m. ET

What: Military Base tour and games with soldiers

Who: Elias, Roberts and Alberto

Stop 5: Upper Marlboro, Md.

When: 4-6 p.m. ET

What: Happy Hour at Calvert Brewing Company

Who: Elias, Mancini, Bordick, Roberts, Alberto and McKenna

Where: 15850 Commerce Ct.

Parking At location

Sunday, Feb. 8

Stop 1: Hagerstown, Md.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. ET

What: Baseball clinic at Girls Inc. of Washington County

Who: Outfielder Austin Hays, prospect Ryan Mountcastle, top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez and assistant general manager Sig Mejdal

Where: 626 Washington Ave.

Parking At location

Stop 2: Westminster, Md.

When:11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

What: Hitting clinic at Players Fun Zone

Who: Hall of Famer Eddie Murray, outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. and third baseman Rio Ruiz

Where: 519 Old Westminster Pike

Parking At location

Stop 3: Frederick, Md.

When: 1:30-2:30 p.m. ET

What: Meet and greet at Carroll Creek Amphitheater

Who: Hays, Mountcastle, Rodriguez and Mejdal

Where: Carroll Creek Park Outdoor Amphitheater

Parking Carroll Creek Garage (44 East Patrick St.); Street parking is also available

Stop 4: Westminster, Md.

When: 2-3 p.m. ET

What: Meet and greet at McDaniel College

Who: Murray, Smith and Ruiz

Where: Kenneth R. Gill Stadium, 2 College Hill

Parking Lot V

Stop 5: Frederick, Md.

When: 4-6 p.m. ET

What: Happy hour at Flying Dog Brewery

Who: Murray, Mejdal, Hays, Mountcastle, Rodriguez, Smith and Ruiz

Where: 4607 Wedgewood Blvd.

Parking At location

