Shoemaker, Drury avoid arbitration (sources)

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays avoided arbitration and agreed to contracts with right-hander Matt Shoemaker and infielder Brandon Drury for the 2020 season, sources told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Shoemaker will earn $4.2 million and Drury $2.05 million, according to Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the agreements.

This leaves Ken Giles , the Blue Jays’ closer, as the club’s only arbitration-eligible player remaining, though the two sides can still agree to a deal before the 1 p.m. ET deadline. The 29-year-old right-hander posted a 1.87 ERA and 83 strikeouts over 53 innings in 2019.

Shoemaker missed nearly all of last season due to a torn ACL in his left knee, but the veteran right-hander was excellent in his five starts prior to going down, posting a 1.57 ERA. He’s thrown just 137 1/3 combined innings over the last three seasons, a number the Blue Jays hope that he can reach in 2020 alone. If Shoemaker is able to do that -- and with an ERA close to his career mark of 3.81 -- he’ll be a much-needed piece of rotation depth to keep things steady on the back end.

Like Giles, this is the final year of arbitration eligibility for Shoemaker, who will become a free agent at the end of the season.

The Blue Jays are still looking for Drury to find his footing in Toronto, and that will likely need to come in a utility role this season. Drury is in line to be the top reserve at third and second base behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio , respectively, and his limited experience at shortstop will be a factor in the Blue Jays’ infield depth picture. The 27-year-old also started 16 games in the corner outfield positions last season, showcasing the trust that manager Charlie Montoyo has in his versatility.

Drury is expected to compete with Santiago Espinal and Brenan Hanifee in Spring Training, and it remains possible that the Blue Jays will look to add a veteran infielder with some shortstop experience as insurance behind Bo Bichette , most likely on a Minor League deal.

Last offseason, Toronto reached agreements with its eight arbitration-eligible players. Reliever Ryan Tepera was the lone player who went to arbitration. The Blue Jays eventually won that arbitration case, and Tepera earned a $1.525 million salary for the 2019 season.