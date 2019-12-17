Blue Jays, Yamaguchi agree to deal (source)

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have an agreement in place with Japanese right-hander Shun Yamaguchi, a source told MLB.com. On Tuesday, the Japanese outlet Sankei Sports reported that Yamaguchi and the Blue Jays were nearing a two-year deal worth nearly $3 million annually. Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi later reported that an

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have an agreement in place with Japanese right-hander Shun Yamaguchi, a source told MLB.com.

On Tuesday, the Japanese outlet Sankei Sports reported that Yamaguchi and the Blue Jays were nearing a two-year deal worth nearly $3 million annually. Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi later reported that an agreement was in place, pending a physical. The club has not commented and the deal is not yet official.

Yamaguchi, 32, has pitched 14 professional seasons in Japan, spending the first 11 years of his career with the Yokohama BayStars before joining the Yomiuri Giants in 2017. Originally a reliever who developed into an effective closer for Yokohama, Yamaguchi eventually transitioned to the rotation, where he made 90 starts over his NPB career.

Coming up as a reliever kept Yamaguchi’s innings total low through his 20s, as he has thrown just 1,093 1/3 frames in Japan through age 32. After throwing 154 innings in 2018, however, he bumped that up to a total of 170 in 2019, suggesting that he’s able to carry the load over a full Major League season, if that’s the role the Blue Jays envision for him. That’s yet to be made clear, though, and a swingman role is possible.

Yamaguchi posted a 2.91 ERA last season for Yomiuri, striking out 10.0 batters per nine innings while walking 3.2 per nine. His win total (15) and strikeout total (188) both topped the Japan Central League. The right-hander is not known for his fastball velocity, but instead for his forkball, which he features prominently as a secondary pitch and uses to miss bats.

Toronto has been working to make greater inroads with its presence in the Asian market, but those efforts have not led to signings in recent years.

The Blue Jays remain involved in the starting pitching market, and the expected value of this deal should not impact their search financially. The club is also expected to address its 1B/DH position, bullpen and potentially centre field. The offseason additions of Chase Anderson and Tanner Roark have added some much-needed stability to the rotation, but there is still plenty of room for an arm with higher upside, and the club has been linked to Hyun-Jin Ryu in recent weeks.

In 2017, Yamaguchi was suspended for the second half of the NPB season after he was charged with causing bodily harm to a hospital security guard and damage to hospital property while intoxicated. Yamaguchi was receiving treatment on his pitching hand and later issued an apology for the incident.

As part of the Japanese posting system, the Blue Jays would also have to pay a release fee to Yamaguchi’s Japanese club if the deal is finalized. For contracts valued at $25 million or less, the expected range of this potential deal, the release fee is 20 percent of the total guaranteed value of the contract.

Keegan Matheson is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter @KeeganMatheson.