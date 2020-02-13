Marlins add reliever Boxberger on Minors deal

JUPITER, Fla. -- The reshaping of the Marlins’ bullpen continues, as the organization has reached an agreement with former All-Star reliever Brad Boxberger on a Minor League contract with an invitation to Spring Training. The 31-year-old right-hander appeared in 29 games with the Royals last year, posting a 5.40 ERA

The 31-year-old right-hander appeared in 29 games with the Royals last year, posting a 5.40 ERA and one save in 26 2/3 innings. He also pitched in the Minor Leagues for the Nationals and Reds.

Miami is hopeful that Boxberger will have a bounce-back season, after experiencing some struggles a year ago. The veteran right-hander has 77 career MLB saves, and he was an All-Star with the Rays in 2015.

Boxberger has logged 311 innings in the big leagues during his eight-year career, and he now has the most saves of any reliever in Miami's camp.

At this point, the Marlins view Brandon Kintzler, who signed as a free agent for $3.25 million, as the frontrunner to close. The right-handed Kintzler has 49 career saves, including 29 in 2017, when he was an All-Star.

Boxberger was released by the Royals on July 1 last season, and also spent time in the Minor Leagues with the Nationals in Double-A and the Reds in Triple-A. His tenures weren’t very long with either organization. He logged just 8 2/3 innings with Washington's Harrisburg affiliate and 5 1/3 innings with Cincinnati’s Louisville club before being released early last August.

As recently as 2018, Boxberger had 32 saves while with the D-backs. During his All-Star campaign with Tampa Bay, Boxberger saved an American League-high 41 games.

The bullpen was an area of need in the offseason, and the Marlins added veterans like Kintzler and Yimi García, formerly with the Dodgers, as well as acquiring left-hander Stephen Tarpley from the Yankees. Right-hander Sterling Sharp was a Rule 5 Draft claim from the Nationals. And veteran Pat Venditte, who throws left- and right-handed, is also a non-roster invitee.