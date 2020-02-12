Cards sign Brad Miller, place Hicks on 60-day IL

JUPITER, Fla. -- The Cardinals were searching for ways to add a left-handed bat to the lineup this season, and on Wednesday, they agreed to a one-year deal with infielder Brad Miller, who hits left-handed and has played for the Mariners, Rays, Brewers, Indians and Phillies over his seven-year Major

JUPITER, Fla. -- The Cardinals were searching for ways to add a left-handed bat to the lineup this season, and on Wednesday, they agreed to a one-year deal with infielder Brad Miller , who hits left-handed and has played for the Mariners, Rays, Brewers, Indians and Phillies over his seven-year Major League career.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals placed Jordan Hicks (elbow) on the 60-day injured list. Miller will wear No. 15. Cardinals position players are scheduled to report to camp on Sunday, with the first full-squad workout on Monday.

Miller began 2019 with the Indians and played in 13 games before being designated for assignment. He then appeared in 41 games for the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate, was traded to the Phillies for cash and ended the season in the Majors, hitting .263/.331/.610 with 12 home runs in 66 games. Miller has a career .241/.314/.419 slash line and a .733 OPS.

The 30-year-old has played primarily shortstop in his career, but he’s also logged time at second base, third base, first base and the outfield.

His versatility lines him up -- and gives the Cardinals some depth -- for a utility infield spot, and he’ll be competing for it with Tommy Edman, Yairo Muñoz and Edmundo Sosa this spring. Miller does not have any options remaining, according to FanGraphs, while Muñoz and Sosa do. The Cardinals have pegged the switch-hitting Edman as their utility infielder who will start frequently, but they could use a solid left-handed bat off the bench in St. Louis this season.