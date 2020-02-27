Wieck diagnosed with abnormal heartbeat

MESA, Ariz. -- The Cubs will be down one of their high-leverage bullpen arms, as the team announced on Thursday that left-hander Brad Wieck underwent a successful cardiac ablation to correct an atrial flutter. Wieck -- whose procedure took place in Chicago on Monday -- arrived in Arizona on Wednesday.

MESA, Ariz. -- The Cubs will be down one of their high-leverage bullpen arms, as the team announced on Thursday that left-hander Brad Wieck underwent a successful cardiac ablation to correct an atrial flutter. Wieck -- whose procedure took place in Chicago on Monday -- arrived in Arizona on Wednesday.

Wieck will rest and be re-evaluated next week before the team can update his timeline for a return to baseball activities. Doctors were alerted during Wieck’s pre-camp physical as his electrocardiogram (EKG) showed Wieck’s abnormal heartbeat. His subsequent evaluation with the team’s cardiologist revealed the atrial flutter.

“The good thing is he’s back. He’s had the surgery. He’ll be back tomorrow. Take that thing day-to-day and see how he’s doing, see how he’s feeling and get some more feedback from the docs as things progress,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “That’s why we do those physicals early on. Kudos to Dr. [Stephen] Adams for being on top of things and making sure [Brad] is going to be alright.”

The 28-year-old Wieck made a name for himself with the Cubs last season after being acquired from the Padres at the July 31 Trade Deadline. Wieck made 14 appearances for the North Siders, going 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA over 10 innings with 18 strikeouts and just four walks. The left-hander was expected to be part of the team’s new-look bullpen as a late-inning option with Rowan Wick, Kyle Ryan, Jeremy Jeffress and closer Craig Kimbrel.

While it’s not impossible, Wieck's inclusion on the Opening Day 26-man roster may be a long shot, considering he must go through rehab and begin a throwing program with the start of the season only a few weeks away.

“It seems to be a fairly common procedure. All signs are pointing to him having a nice, healthy recovery,” Ross said. “I’m not going to put any limitations on him or us. I’m going to just let it play out. I think we’re going to have a better view about a week in. There’s no such thing as minor surgery. I haven’t gotten a chance to talk with him yet, but he’ll be here tomorrow and I’ll have a conversation with him and see how he’s feeling.”

They said it

“I think that the way he’s going about it, the way he looks at the lineup might be a bit different, but that’s out of my control. We’ve talked about it. They’ll be times when [moving around] is necessary, maybe late in games if different things happen. So it’s just a matter of who the guys are out there and how it all fits. -- Cubs center fielder Ian Happ, on Ross’ approach to versatility

Up next

Tyler Chatwood is scheduled to make his second start of the spring on Friday when the Cubs take on the Padres at 7:40 p.m. CT in Peoria, Ariz. Chatwood looks to follow up a solid Cactus League debut and continue to hold on as the frontrunner to be the Cubs’ fifth starter. The game will be available on MLB.TV and Marquee Sports Network.