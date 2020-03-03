Notes: Kintzler encouraging; Yamamoto solid

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A nine-pitch inning was exactly what Marlins closer Brandon Kintzler needed to get back on track.

The 35-year-old right-hander made fast work of the Mets in the fifth on Tuesday in the Marlins’ 6-1 victory at Clover Park. Of the nine pitches, Kintzler threw six strikes, and he retired the side in order.

“I was happy to get strike one,” Kintzler said. “I really was trying to focus on that -- even if they got hits, I didn’t care. Just get back into the zone and get my mentality to be aggressive.”

Kintzler needed some swift success, especially after he struggled to find the plate in his previous Grapefruit League appearance. On Saturday against the Astros, he allowed a hit, two runs and four walks without recording an out in a 6-4 loss.

“I really didn’t have much concern about him,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “I think it was something where he got out of sequence or whatever. I really didn’t worry about him.”

After reviewing his previous outing, Kintzler looked at his mechanics and noticed his hands were too high, which caused him to feel like he was throwing down off the mound.

“It was a good reset for me,” Kintzler said. “It was good to go back and recheck and start with the basics and go from there.”

The Marlins’ bullpen is undergoing a makeover from a year ago, and Kintzler was signed to be the club’s closer. So getting the right-hander in the zone and getting him to record quick outs was encouraging.

With the Cubs last year, Kintzler had a 2.68 ERA in 57 innings. And while he has 49 career saves, he is expected to get his first shot to be a full-time closer with Miami.

A hiccup early in Spring Training is nothing to cause alarm, though, especially with a veteran.

“If I had a perfect Spring Training, I’d be extremely nervous going into the season,” he said.

Yamamoto settles after homer

Jordan Yamamoto has made three Grapefruit League appearances, including two starts, and all three have been against the Mets. The right-hander, who is competing for the fifth-starter spot, gave up one run in three-plus innings on Tuesday.

“It’s a game of adjustments, they say,” Yamamoto said. “Facing a team three times in a row, you definitely need to adjust. You need to do something different, because if not, they’re going to pick things up and do a lot better.”

The lone run he surrendered was a leadoff homer to Jeff McNeil on a ball that appeared to be wind-aided to right.

“It was definitely a better day,” Yamamoto said. “My arm felt good. My body felt good. I was able to put the ball in the zone when I wanted to.”

Bullpen jobs available

According to Mattingly, the Marlins will be paying close attention to their bullpen in the second half of Spring Training.

“We always talk about the starting rotation competition,” Mattingly said. “But I’d say the bullpen is probably more competitive. Actually, there are [more] spots available than anywhere else.”

Miami added Kintzler to be the closer, and Yimi García brings playoff experience after being with the Dodgers last year. Non-roster invitee Brad Boxberger has been off to a hot start in camp.

Left-hander Adam Conley is getting a long look, and the organization is hopeful he can handle high-leverage situations. And Stephen Tarpley is another lefty with big league experience, while Ryne Stanek is a right-hander who will factor into a setup role.

“It’s competitive,” Mattingly said. “We’ll see. We’re seeing different guys -- from our roster guys and from our non-roster guys.”

Up next

The Marlins have a split-squad day scheduled on Wednesday. They will face the Orioles at 1:05 p.m. ET at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Left-hander Caleb Smith, expected to be a fixture in the rotation, will make the start. Miami also will face the Astros at 1:05 p.m. ET at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Elieser Hernandez, who is competing for a rotation spot, will make that start.