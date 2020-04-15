Woodruff and his dog provide at-home workout
MILWAUKEE -- Want to hit a home run off Clayton Kershaw? Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff showed the way on Wednesday. Woodruff (and his Boston Terrier) supplied the Brewers with an at-home workout for fans adhering to “Safer At Home” guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s part of a series of
Woodruff (and his Boston Terrier) supplied the Brewers with an at-home workout for fans adhering to “Safer At Home” guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s part of a series of player-supplied workouts that began with slugging first baseman Logan Morrison’s backyard lift last month.
It's #WorkoutWednesday and @B_Woody24 and Oogy are here with a new routine you can do at home! #MLBAtHome pic.twitter.com/EU8GJ80RiX— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 15, 2020
Though he’s a pitcher, Woodruff has proven that he has some power. His home run off Kershaw in the Brewers’ one-run win over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the 2018 National League Championship Series is high on the list of Milwaukee highlights over the past two years. Where does Woodruff get that power? Here’s his circuit:
WARMUP (two rounds)
50 ft. gorilla crawls
5 fire hydrants per leg
5 plank walk-outs
5 bunny hops
WORKOUT (three rounds)
10 weighted squats
10 kettlebell swings
10 weighted squat jumps
10 scap push-ups
Woodruff demonstrated each exercise in a video shared by the Brewers. For fans who won’t have weights at home for their squats, Woodruff recommended using a four-legged friend.
