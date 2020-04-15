Woodruff and his dog provide at-home workout

MILWAUKEE -- Want to hit a home run off Clayton Kershaw? Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff showed the way on Wednesday. Woodruff (and his Boston Terrier) supplied the Brewers with an at-home workout for fans adhering to “Safer At Home” guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s part of a series of

MILWAUKEE -- Want to hit a home run off Clayton Kershaw? Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff showed the way on Wednesday.

Woodruff (and his Boston Terrier) supplied the Brewers with an at-home workout for fans adhering to “Safer At Home” guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s part of a series of player-supplied workouts that began with slugging first baseman Logan Morrison’s backyard lift last month.

Though he’s a pitcher, Woodruff has proven that he has some power. His home run off Kershaw in the Brewers’ one-run win over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the 2018 National League Championship Series is high on the list of Milwaukee highlights over the past two years. Where does Woodruff get that power? Here’s his circuit:

WARMUP (two rounds)

50 ft. gorilla crawls

5 fire hydrants per leg

5 plank walk-outs

5 bunny hops

WORKOUT (three rounds)

10 weighted squats

10 kettlebell swings

10 weighted squat jumps

10 scap push-ups

Woodruff demonstrated each exercise in a video shared by the Brewers. For fans who won’t have weights at home for their squats, Woodruff recommended using a four-legged friend.