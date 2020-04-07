Box score of day: First 2 MLB hits in same inning
Let’s take a step back in time, to 2004 -- during the Braves’ dynastic reign over the National League East. The Braves won 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005, the longest such streak in the four major North American sports. The 2004 squad would win the division yet again, the
Let’s take a step back in time, to 2004 -- during the Braves’ dynastic reign over the National League East. The Braves won 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005, the longest such streak in the four major North American sports. The 2004 squad would win the division yet again, the 13th in a row, but fell to the Astros in five games in the NL Division Series.
The rival Mets, who won the division in 2006 to halt Atlanta’s streak, were in the midst of a slightly different run. They’d been in the 2000 World Series, as a Wild Card, but had finished above .500 just five times since the Braves’ streak began. The 2004 season would be another one below .500, as the Mets finished 71-91 (.438).
But early on in any season, it feels like anything is possible. Entering April 7, 2004, both the Mets and Braves had played just one game -- against each other, on Opening Day, when the Mets won, 7-2, behind a solid outing from former Atlanta ace Tom Glavine.
Game 2 of 162 that year pitted Steve Trachsel for the Mets against Mike Hampton for the Braves. Hampton, of course, had been a Met in 2000 before leaving in free agency for the Rockies, who eventually traded him to the Marlins, who sent him to Atlanta before the 2003 season. Pitching wouldn’t be the story, though, as the game would feature an 11-run fourth inning rally by the Braves in a come-from-behind 18-10 win.
Those 11 runs were two shy of tying the Braves' record for runs in an inning. The Braves haven't even had a double-digit-run inning since. There's a lot to dig into here. Let’s take a look at today’s box score of the day:
Player of the game: Mike Piazza, C, Mets
His team didn’t win the game, but
His homer in the first inning staked the Mets to a 2-0 lead, which would grow to 3-0 when the next batter, Mike Cameron, hit a home run. In the top of the second, Piazza’s RBI single gave the Mets a 5-0 cushion. His second homer came in the seventh, but that merely narrowed the Braves’ lead from 14-6 to 14-7.
2004 would end up being the second-to-last year of Piazza’s Mets career and fourth-to-last year of his career overall. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016 wearing a Mets cap on his plaque.
Remember him? Julio Franco, PH, Braves
He pinch-hit for Hampton in the big fourth inning, getting two singles and knocking in three of the 11 runs. Franco went on to play 125 games in 2004 and 108 in ’05, then spent ’06 and part of ’07 with the Mets. When the Mets released him in July 2007, Atlanta signed Franco three days later, and that’s where he finished his career.
He wore THAT uniform? J.D. Drew, RF, Braves
Many people associate
But he also played a season for the Braves, in 2004. The Cardinals traded him there in December 2003, in a five-player deal that sent Adam Wainwright to St. Louis -- bringing in a pitcher who’s become a franchise staple.
Drew’s season in Atlanta was the only time in his career that he received MVP Award votes, finishing sixth in a season where he put up 8.3 WAR ... and Barry Bonds had 10.6. That WAR total was actually the highest of Drew’s career -- his next-best was 5.5 WAR in 2001 for the Cardinals.
Before he was big: Adam LaRoche, 1B, Braves
LaRoche is one of eight players to debut in the Expansion Era (since 1961) to get his first two hits in the same inning of the same game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Two players have done it since LaRoche -- Aramis Garcia for the Giants on Aug. 31, 2018, and Derek Fisher for the Astros, on June 14, 2017.
LaRoche went on to have a 12-year career for the Braves, Pirates, Red Sox, D-backs, Nationals and White Sox, amassing 255 homers in 1,605 games.
Last call: John Franco, RP, Mets
Franco first rose to prominence in the mid-1980s with the Reds, making the All-Star team for the first time in 1986. The Reds traded him to the Mets in December 1989 in a deal for Kip Gross and Randy Myers, and a hometown hero’s legend gained a chapter. Franco grew up in Brooklyn and played college baseball at St. John’s in Queens. He’d go on to rack up 276 saves for the Mets, by far the most in club history.
Franco’s 424 career saves ranked second in history since saves became an official stat in 1969 at the time of his final Major League game, and now rank fifth.
Sarah Langs is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in New York. Follow her on Twitter @SlangsOnSports.