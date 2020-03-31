Brewers' broadcast outlets airing classic games

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers’ broadcast outlets have another slate of classic games on tap for the next two weeks, from the 1982 playoffs to ‘87s Team Streak to the next wave of contenders in 2008 and ’11. Here’s a rundown of upcoming games on 620-AM WTMJ and Fox Sports Wisconsin:

Juan Nieves’ no-hitter

When: Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

In one sentence: Juan Nieves issued five walks but didn’t yield a hit on a dreary Tax Day in Baltimore on April 15, 1987, authoring the only no-hitter in Brewers history to date with a game-ending assist from center fielder Robin Yount.

13 straight for Team Streak

When: Monday, April 6 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

In one sentence: One day after an epic, come-from-behind win over the Rangers at County Stadium kept the winning streak alive, Paul Molitor and Yount drove home the tying and go-ahead runs in a win over the White Sox at Comiskey Park to set an American League record with 13 straight victories to begin the season.

’11 NLDS Game 5

When: Wednesday, April 8 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: 620-AM WTMJ

In one sentence: It had been 29 years since the Brewers won a postseason series before Nyjer Morgan beat the D-backs with a walk-off single in the 10th inning at Miller Park, sending Milwaukee on to the National League Championship Series against St. Louis.

’82 ALCS Game 3

When: Wednesday, April 8 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

In one sentence: The Brewers traded for Don Sutton in 1982 with a performance like this in mind, as the future Hall of Famer pitched into the eighth inning of a win that put Milwaukee back on track after dropping the first two games of the best-of-five American League Championship Series at California.

’82 ALCS Game 4

When: Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

In one sentence: Every pennant winner needs an unlikely hero, and the Brewers’ was backup outfielder Mark Brouhard, who had the game of his life in place of a banged-up Ben Oglivie by going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored in a victory that would send the series would send the series to a decisive Game 5.

’82 ALCS Game 5

When: Sunday, April 12 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

In one sentence: Cecil Cooper waved a base hit to safety, Charlie Moore and Jim Gantner scored, and the Brewers were headed to the World Series after the biggest win in franchise history.

’82 World Series Game 1

When: Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

In one sentence: The St. Louis Cardinals were built on pitching and defense while the Brewers were built to hit, and hit they did in a 10-0 romp at Busch Stadium that featured four hits from Yount and a World Series-record five hits from Molitor.

Back in the postseason

When: Wednesday, April 15 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: 620-AM WTMJ

In one sentence: CC Sabathia went the distance and Ryan Braun put the Brewers ahead with an eighth-inning home run to beat the Cubs and help clinch the National League Wild Card, putting the 2008 Brewers in the postseason for the first time in 26 years.

