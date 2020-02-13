 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Diaper duty doesn't stop at Spring Training

Fatherhood doesn't have an offseason
(Photo via Kacee Freitas on Twitter)
By Chris Landers
It's a busy time for a Major League catcher. Time to report to Spring Training. Time to fight for a roster spot. Time to get back in shape for the marathon that is the baseball season. After you finish changing that diaper, of course:

After you finish changing that diaper, of course:

That's David Freitas, Brewers catcher and last year's Triple-A batting champion, taking some time out of camp on Wednesday to tend to his little one's potty situation. (Props to his wife, Kacee, both for ensuring a healthy division of domestic labor and for capturing this moment for posterity.)

Because no matter how far you climb, no matter how cool your job, a dad is still a dad.