Crew's refund/exchange policy for spring tickets

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers released information Tuesday regarding exchanges and refunds for 2020 Spring Training games at American Family Fields of Phoenix that were either rained out or canceled due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday’s announcement only covered games in Phoenix. The club has said it is working through other issues, including the canceled exhibition games against the Royals at Miller Park, and would announce procedures for those games as soon as possible.

For fans holding tickets to rained out or canceled games at American Family Fields of Phoenix:

Option 1: Exchanges

Any ticket for a canceled or rained-out game from the 2020 Spring Training season may be exchanged at the American Family Fields of Phoenix box office for a ticket to a 2021 game when the box office opens next year. All ticket exchanges are of equal or lesser value and subject to availability. Service charges do not apply to exchange value. For digitally delivered tickets, fans should present their confirmation email or credit card used for purchase and photo ID for the exchange.

Option 2: Refunds

Tickets may be refunded to the original ticket purchaser through the American Family Fields of Phoenix via mail or email. Refund requests must be submitted by April 30, 2020 (via email or postmark).

Fans should send their contact info (name, full address, daytime phone number) and their ticket information including game date and seat locations to:

American Family Fields of Phoenix

Attn: Ticket Refunds

3805 N 53rd Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85031

Or via email to: [email protected]

No refunds will be issued at the American Family Fields of Phoenix ticket office windows. Tickets paid with cash or check will receive a refund via check. Tickets sent to the wrong office will cause delay of refund. Tickets can only be refunded for face value; service charges, parking and other incidentals are non-refundable, according to the team, which requested a minimum of 6-8 weeks to process refunds.

Season-ticket holders may request a refund, or may choose to receive account credit that can be applied to their 2021 Spring Training season tickets.

Lawn Pass purchasers will receive a $10 credit per pass purchased in 2020. Credits will be automatically refunded to the credit card used for purchase.

Secondary market

For tickets purchased via StubHub or another reseller, the Brewers directed fans to the ‘Help’ section of the site from which they purchased their tickets for details pertaining to postponed, rescheduled or canceled events. The Brewers are not responsible for, and will not provide any refunds or exchanges of, any ticket purchased via StubHub or any other secondary market reseller. Any questions regarding tickets purchased via StubHub for a postponed, rescheduled or cancelled event should be directed to StubHub Customer Service at [email protected].

For any questions about the Brewers' rainout and canceled games policy, fans are directed to call 623-245-5506.

Adam McCalvy has covered the Brewers for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram and like him on Facebook.