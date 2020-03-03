Cashman not eyeing trade for fifth starter

TAMPA, Fla. -- The potential for trades crossing New York City borough lines has fueled many a spirited barstool conversation over the decades. That tradition continued on Tuesday, when a newspaper report suggested that the Yankees have expressed interest in the Mets' Steven Matz -- a report that general manager

TAMPA, Fla. -- The potential for trades crossing New York City borough lines has fueled many a spirited barstool conversation over the decades. That tradition continued on Tuesday, when a newspaper report suggested that the Yankees have expressed interest in the Mets' Steven Matz -- a report that general manager Brian Cashman swiftly doused in cold water.

"We have not talked to anybody," Cashman said. "We have not reached out to one club looking for anything. We have not engaged with any team about, 'What've you got available? What are you trying to do?' It's pretty early and we might very well have all the answers in camp -- doesn't mean we will, but we're still trying to determine what we have and what we don't have in terms of the alternatives. And we like what we see."

Citing industry sources, the New York Post reported that the Mets and Yankees had discussed Matz in the wake of Luis Severino 's season-ending right elbow injury.

With Gerrit Cole , Masahiro Tanaka , J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery figuring to open the season in the rotation, the Yankees are monitoring a fifth-starter competition that includes Deivi Garcia , Jonathan Loaisiga , Michael King and Clarke Schmidt .

"We've got a lot of exciting players that we think can impact us in a positive way," Cashman said.

Cashman said that if any trade talks were to materialize, those discussions would probably transpire in about two weeks. Last year, the Yankees acquired outfielder Mike Tauchman from the Rockies on March 23, five days prior to the season opener.

"I'm always open to doing whatever if it makes sense," Cashman said. "From our industry standpoint, there's a lot of things that aren't going to make sense early. Usually the way the segments of a season go, once you hit Spring Training, that next window of opportunity doesn't usually present itself until after the Draft, unless somebody's dumping money.

"We're prepared and looking at what we have here, and not counting on anything presenting itself outside this franchise now. That's the way it usually works. I understand I've got a job to do and I'm sure I will start running into conversations from our scouts more down the line."

The last Subway Swap was completed in 2018, when the Yanks acquired Minor League outfielder L.J. Mazzilli for Minor League outfielder Kendall Coleman. Trade talks between the clubs involving outfielder Jay Bruce fizzled in July 2017, with the Mets instead dealing Bruce to the Indians that August.

Prime time

The Yankees, Amazon Prime Video and the YES Network have announced plans to live-stream 21 Yankees games this season at no additional cost to Amazon Prime subscribers. The first Yankees game on Prime Video is scheduled for April 17 against the Reds, and it will be available to members within New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north/central New Jersey.

Up next

The Yankees will be under the lights on Wednesday at Steinbrenner Field, hosting Joe Girardi and the Phillies for a 6:35 p.m. ET contest. Happ is scheduled to start for the Yanks, with closer Aroldis Chapman expected to make his spring debut later in the contest. Right-hander Nick Pivetta will start for Philadelphia.

