Notes: Abreu impresses; Miggy backs Altuve

LAKELAND, Fla. -- An electric debut outing of the spring for Bryan Abreu could be a signal that he will be hard to keep out of the bullpen when the season starts. The 22-year-old started Monday against the Tigers and retired all six batters he faced, including four by strikeout (all swinging), in an 11-1 win.

Abreu struck out 13 batters in 8 2/3 innings in his Major League debut last year, and he found his way onto the American League Championship Series roster. On Monday, he pounded the zone with 21 of his 30 pitches for strikes while pitching out of the stretch. He’s seen as a long shot to make the bullpen, but outings like this will make it hard to keep him off the roster in a month.

“He’s not being ignored,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “He’s a guy that’s definitely on our radar. I didn’t know him before this. He was up last year. He throws the ball well. He had a good demeanor and good tempo. We like him.”

Abreu became the second-youngest pitcher to appear in a postseason game for Houston last year after striking out 126 batters in 91 1/3 innings combined between Class A Advanced Fayetteville and Double-A Corpus Christi. While his fastball sat between 94-96 mph on Monday, all four of his strikeouts came on sliders. That included Miguel Cabrera in the first inning.

“I felt a lot of emotion,” Abreu said. “I’ve seen Cabrera since I was a young kid. He’s hitting homers, all this stuff, and now I’m facing him and doing my best. I struck him out. He’s a great hitter, man, and that made me feel like I’m doing it the right way.”

Miggy stands behind Altuve

Several high-profile players, including reigning Most Valuable Player Award winners Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers and Mike Trout of the Angels, have spoken out against Houston in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal. Another former MVP came to the defense of one of the Astros on Monday.

Cabrera, who is close friends with Astros second baseman José Altuve , told The Detroit News that he believes Altuve when he told him he didn’t participate in the sign-stealing scandal that MLB determined the team used in 2017 and into ’18. Altuve hasn’t discussed many specifics about the scandal, but teammate Carlos Correa said last week that Altuve didn’t like the banging of the trash can that the team used to signal to the hitters which pitches were coming.

Cabrera said Altuve has told him repeatedly he didn’t participate.

“We knew [the Astros' sign-stealing methods] from a long time ago,” Cabrera told the paper Monday. “Two years ago, we knew. So when I asked him again this offseason, it was same conversation we had two years ago.”

Altuve said Monday that Cabrera is like a “second dad” to him.

“He has helped me my whole career,” Altuve said. “When we talk, I feel like it’s between us. We talk almost every day, and if I tell you everything we talk about, we might spend all night here.”

Up next

Starting outfielders Josh Reddick , Michael Brantley and George Springer are expected to make their 2020 Grapefruit League debut when the Astros face the Marlins at 12:05 CT on Tuesday at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Right-handed prospect Brandon Bielak will start his first Grapefruit League game of the year for the Astros, live on MLB.TV and MLB Network.