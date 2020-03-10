Harper hit on left foot, exits in first inning

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper left Tuesday’s Grapefruit League game against the Twins in the first inning when he got hit by a pitch on his left foot. No other details are known. Harper entered the game batting .500 (8-for-16) with three doubles, three home runs and

