Is Bryce a leadoff option? Girardi weighs in 

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Phillies manager Joe Girardi needs a leadoff hitter now that Andrew McCutchen will not be ready to play by Opening Day.

Girardi has options. Bryce Harper is not one of them.

“No, no, I wouldn’t do that,” Girardi said Monday afternoon before a Grapefruit League game against the Braves at CoolToday Park. “As of right now, I just wouldn’t. I would like for him to hit with somebody on in the first inning.”

The Phillies experimented with multiple leadoff hitters once McCutchen tore the ACL in his left knee on June 3 in San Diego: César Hernández (36 times), Scott Kingery (26), Jean Segura (12), Corey Dickerson (10), Rhys Hoskins (eight), Harper (eight) and Roman Quinn (two). Girardi mentioned Kingery and one of his center fielders (Quinn or Adam Haseley) as options to bat leadoff. He did not rule out J.T. Realmuto, who hit leadoff Sunday.

“I know it was a huge void last year, so we’ve got to solve it for however many weeks Cutch is out,” Girardi said.

Phillies leadoff hitters ranked second in baseball with a .379 on-base percentage and fifth with a 123 wRC+ through June 3, according to FanGraphs. They ranked 29th with a .295 on-base percentage and tied for 29th with a 79 wRC+ the rest of the season.

Girardi loves thinking about lineups. He said lineup construction is the thing he thinks most about in bed before going to sleep.

“Honestly,” he said. “I think about lineups.”

Girardi, however, said he does not have a sense of how his Opening Day lineup will look.

“We started talking about it as a staff with the three-batter minimum rule, how does it maybe change how you construct a lineup?” he said. “When you could bring in a reliever after one at-bat, a lot of times, you’d go left-right-left or right-left, that sort of thing, if you had four lefties. But maybe, you put more space between your lefties so it’s harder for them to deploy their lefties. Most people aren’t going to have three or four lefties. It also depends how many lefties start in our lineup. You want to bring in your lefty to face Bryce, but I’m going to have him surrounded with my best two right-handers around him. So pick your poison.”

In that scenario, the Phillies could create a little more separation in the lineup between Harper and Didi Gregorius.

No news on Seranthony is good news

Seranthony Domínguez threw 13 pitches in a scrimmage Sunday morning at Carpenter Complex in Clearwater. His fastball touched 94 mph, and his offspeed pitches generated some awkward swings from hitters.

He came out of it OK.

“I did not get any bad reports, so that’s a good report,” Girardi said. “No news is good news a lot of times.”