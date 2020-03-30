Here's how Bryce Harper is staying sharp

PHILADELPHIA – Bryce Harper and his family are back in Las Vegas, staying home and being safe. The Phillies right fielder hopes to play baseball again this year. He is doing what he can to be ready for whenever that call comes. Last week, he posted a photo on Instagram

The Phillies right fielder hopes to play baseball again this year. He is doing what he can to be ready for whenever that call comes. Last week, he posted a photo on Instagram of himself pulling a weight sled in front of his house.

“Yeah, get a little Vitamin D and just get outside a little bit,” Harper said. “My trainer sends me the workouts and I work out every day at 11 a.m. pretty much. So I do a full-blown workout, about an hour and a half. I’m still running. I’m keeping up with my running. My cardio and my lifting haven’t changed at all. I think you guys understand how much I love to do that. It’s something I enjoy so I’ve just been trying to maintain that and that’s about it.

• Harper recognizes delay is for greater good

“I’m actually just trying to keep this like we’re in November, December. I’m just pretty much working out right now. And then as the time goes and we get more information, just like any other American, we’ll change our plans and start getting more baseball-focused. So right now I’m just pretty much hanging out with my family, enjoying [his son] Krew and [his wife] Kayla at this time. I work out three to four times a week. And then that’s about it. We get up and we watch a lot of ‘Incredibles’ because Krew absolutely loves that. I’ve been sitting on the couch a lot watching the ‘Incredibles,’ doing that a bunch.”

Harper tried his hand at cooking for the first time, too. He posted a photo in an Instagram story of a perfectly cooked medium-rare steak.

Did this first-time cook really nail it on the first try? No way.

“No, 100 percent,” Harper said. “I agree. One of my buddies hit me up and was like, ‘There’s no chance you did that.’ I was like, ‘I swear.’ There was no filter on it. I made sure I put that hashtag -- #nofilter. But I’m in trouble now because Kayla is like, ‘You’ve got to cook on the grill tonight.’ I’m like, ‘OK, here we go.’ I’m in trouble now.”

Harper got the steaks from Adam LaRoche, who owns a meat company called E3 Meat. He got some help from a buddy at Traeger Grills, too.

“Then I looked up some Gordon Ramsay stuff and I mean, I was shocked at how good it was. I’m not just saying that. Like, I don’t know. Kayla was looking at me when I cut it up. She was like, ‘I don’t know, we’ll see.’ Then she ate it and she was like, ‘Holy moley.’ I was like, ‘No way.’ Then I took a bite and I was like, ‘All right then, here we go.’”