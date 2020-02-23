Here are 3 things Cards hope to learn this spring

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- With two exhibition games played this spring, the Cardinals have gotten a few looks at nearly all their position players and many of their pitchers.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- With two exhibition games played this spring, the Cardinals have gotten a few looks at nearly all their position players and many of their pitchers.

And while workouts allow manager Mike Shildt and his staff to evaluate how players pick up on different aspects of the game, spring games allow the players to show how they react to situations in real time. After players shake off the rust of the offseason, spring games are when the competition for roster spots really begins.

As Grapefruit League action ramps up, here are three things the Cardinals hope to learn over the next few weeks.

The rotation

The rotation locks -- Jack Flaherty , Dakota Hudson and Adam Wainwright -- all made their spring debuts this weekend. But the focus for the Cardinals is on who will take over the two open spots.

We’ve already seen three of the candidates pitch. Kwang-Hyun Kim pitched Saturday, and Carlos Martínez and Daniel Ponce de Leon threw Sunday. Shildt called Ponce de Leon “exceptional” after the right-hander allowed one hit and struck out three in two innings, showing a sharpness to his breaking ball and command with his fastball.

Martínez had control issues when he walked two and allowed two hits in his second inning. But that is the sort of thing you expect to see as pitchers face live batters early in spring, and the positive news with Martínez is that he’s healthy and recovering well after throwing. That’s what the Cardinals want to see, along with the efficiency later in camp, as Martínez works back into a rotation role.

“You’re looking at a guy that knows how to ramp up,” Shildt said. “Knows what it looks like. He was still pitching. He was competing, he was executing. It’s really about feel, getting back on the mound, facing hitters, been four months, that kind of thing. And then you build your arm strength a little bit still in camp.”

John Gant , Ryan Helsley , Austin Gomber and Alex Reyes are scheduled to pitch in the next two days. Each will have a chance this spring to pitch his way into a Major League rotation spot.

The outfield

Tyler O'Neill made an impression with a monster shot in Saturday’s exhibition opener, and Harrison Bader did as well with a leadoff home run on Sunday. The Cardinals have left a wide-open path for their young outfielders to take over the open left-field spot or a bench role.

Spring is when those players seize the opportunity.

“The lineups fluctuate a lot, obviously, in Spring Training, so nothing is dictating off that,” O’Neill said. “I feel like I’m in a very good spot; whatever is out there is for you guys to translate in your own terms. I’m going to do my thing, I know my abilities and I’m here to play.”

O’Neill is in the mix, as well as Lane Thomas , Austin Dean and MLB Pipeline's No. 17 overall prospect Dylan Carlson , who have all played the past two days. Bader is viewed as the incumbent in center field with Dexter Fowler in right. Infielders Tommy Edman , Brad Miller , Yairo Muñoz and Rangel Ravelo will also get some opportunities to play the outfield this spring.

“Just based on the numbers, they’re going to get opportunities,” Shildt said. “We’ve got plenty of innings and plenty of opportunities for guys to go compete. Looking for consistency. That’s going to be the big key. Just consistent at-bats, consistent with their defense and baserunning. Locking into how we want to compete. Go play.”

The closer

With Jordan Hicks recovering from Tommy John surgery and Martínez eyeing the rotation, the Cardinals are in the market for a closer, and auditions will be held all spring. Many of the candidates -- Kim, Gant, Helsley, Reyes and Martínez -- are on starter’s schedules, but there are also strict relievers who could fill the closer spot: Giovanny Gallegos , Andrew Miller and John Brebbia .

The latter three haven’t debuted yet this spring, but priority innings are planned for them in the coming weeks. The Cardinals hope that one -- or multiple ones -- will emerge as a closer.

“We like roles, [but] we don’t feel like we have to put guys in roles,” Shildt said. “I think that’s healthy. Because some games -- we talked about preparing for the black and white and being ready for the gray -- you adjust during the game, going with the game plan, and you’re fluid with it. Having one guy as a lockdown guy is fine, but if we don’t have that, clearly the multiple options will be necessary.”