Notes: Wong day to day; B. Miller on the mend

JUPITER, Fla. -- Kolten Wong left Sunday’s game with a left calf contusion after being hit by a Pablo López fastball leading off the first inning. He walked out of the clubhouse after the game with a bandage around his calf, but Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said that Wong should recover well. Wong wasn’t going to travel Monday to Fort Myers, Fla., to face the Twins anyway. He will be evaluated Monday before determining his return to the lineup.

“Soft tissue, nothing serious,” Shildt said. “Should be just fine, just going to be a little sore. He said he was more than willing to run the bases, but we knew it was going to tighten up. So got him out of there.”

Flaherty renewed, 24 others agree to terms

Twenty-four of the Cardinals’ 25 pre-arbitration players agreed to terms for the 2020 season, the club announced Sunday. Jack Flaherty 's contract was renewed, meaning the Cardinals imposed a salary for this season on Flaherty because he and the club couldn’t come to an agreement.

It was the second year that Flaherty rejected the Cardinals’ offer, which is formula-driven, and was renewed for the upcoming season.

The 24-year-old right-hander is a year away from his first year of arbitration, during which an arbiter decides the player’s salary, choosing between the club’s offer and the player’s proposal -- if the two sides are unable to come to an agreement -- for three years before hitting free agency.

The players who have 0-3 years of Major League service time that the Cardinals agreed to terms with are: Harrison Bader, John Brebbia, Génesis Cabrera, Austin Dean, Tommy Edman, Junior Fernandez, Giovanny Gallegos, Austin Gomber, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, Andrew Knizner, Elehuris Montero, Tyler O’Neill, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Rangel Ravelo, Alex Reyes, Ricardo Sánchez, Alvaro Seijas, Edmundo Sosa, Lane Thomas, Tyler Webb, Justin Williams and Jake Woodford.

Typically, players who sign such deals are paid the league minimum ($563,500) or slightly above that.

• Dakota Hudson allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings and struck out five, but his command got away from him as he walked three and his pitch count ran up to 74 before the end of the fourth inning. Still, he gave up just two hits and he was able to pitch out of some trouble.

• Brad Miller , recovering from back stiffness, participated in a full workout on Sunday and he will be evaluated on Monday to determine if he is ready to play. Shildt said there’s a possibility Miller could be in the lineup on Tuesday.

Up next

The Cardinals begin a two-day stay on the west side of the state with Monday's 1:05 p.m. ET game against the Twins at Hammond Stadium. Left-hander Kwang-Hyun Kim will start and throw three innings or 45 pitches, followed by Daniel Ponce de Leon and Alex Reyes. Junior Fernandez, Zack Thompson, Matthew Liberatore and Johan Oviedo are among those available if needed out of the bullpen.