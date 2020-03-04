Who has impressed the Cards most this spring?

JUPITER, Fla. -- After Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to the Mets, the Cardinals are halfway through Spring Training and Opening Day is three weeks away. The competition for roster spots, like in the outfield and the rotation, will start to heat up as pitchers begin to throw with more intent and

JUPITER, Fla. -- After Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to the Mets, the Cardinals are halfway through Spring Training and Opening Day is three weeks away. The competition for roster spots, like in the outfield and the rotation, will start to heat up as pitchers begin to throw with more intent and hitters begin to see more at-bats.

But there have already been a few standout players from the first half of camp. Who has impressed the most? A handful of Cardinals were asked that question, and almost everyone said someone different.

“Honestly, one guy doesn’t stick out for me,” said catcher Andrew Knizner. “There’s a lot more competition going on for those last couple of roster spots, or those last couple rotation spots, so I think everybody knows that and is trying to come out with their A-game.”

Here are the Cards who have impressed their teammates the most this spring:

Kwang-Hyun Kim , LHP

The club’s newest addition has stood out early this spring. The Korean lefty hasn’t allowed a run in three innings (one start), has five strikeouts and has given his new teammates and coaches a look at his solid pitch mix. Kim, 31, is competing for one of two open spots in the rotation to start the season, but he could also become a valuable piece out of the bullpen -- and he could even get some looks as the Cardinals closer.

“I hadn’t known much about him, so I’m super excited I got to see him throw a few times,” said reliever John Brebbia. “And he looks really good. I think he’s going to be a dynamite addition to the team. His stuff is really good; he throws the ball where he wants to. He’s going to get a lot of really big outs, and he’s going to pitch a lot of really good games in a Cardinal uniform.”

Dylan Carlson , OF

The club’s top prospect has turned heads this spring. He ended the first week of Grapefruit League action by reaching base in eight consecutive plate appearances, and he has a 1.170 OPS through eight games. Carlson emerged in Double-A Springfield last year, excelled in a short stint at Triple-A Memphis at the end of the year, and the Cardinals have put him in the mix of the outfield competition this spring. If Carlson breaks camp with St. Louis, it’ll be in a starting role, but the 21-year-old switch-hitter could also start the year in Memphis for everyday playing time -- and then be ready for his Major League debut sometime this season.

“Dylan Carlson. Common answer?” said shortstop Paul DeJong. “He comes up here and plays his game, very compact and simple approach. I think he has all the tools that you need to be a big leaguer right now. He’s doing great with his expectations. I think he feels everybody around him knows how good he can be and how much he can impact this team, and it’s not fazing him in the slightest.”

Carlos Martínez , RHP

Martínez showed up to Spring Training slimmer, healthier and ready for a chance to compete in the rotation. After last year’s right shoulder weakness led him to a bullpen role as the club’s closer, Martínez was clear that he wanted to get back to starting this season. In 4 1/3 innings this spring, Martínez has allowed two runs, walked five and struck out five. More important, Martínez has recovered well after he throws.

“I think I’d go with Carlos,” said catcher Matt Wieters. “Seeing how hard he’s worked -- he’s really driven himself to get his arm in shape to where he’s ready to go to be a starter for us. How good he is when he’s healthy -- he’s one of the better starters in the league.”

Daniel Ponce de Leon , RHP

Tired of being on the Memphis shuttle and looking to cement himself in St. Louis, Ponce de Leon focused on his delivery and command of his offspeed pitches this offseason. The results so far have impressed those around him. In eight innings this spring, including three on Wednesday vs. the Mets, Ponce de Leon has allowed one run on six hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts. Ponce de Leon is competing for a rotation spot, but his stuff could play well in the bullpen this year, too.

“He’s just been attacking hitters with that fastball,” said second baseman Tommy Edman. “He really has confidence out there on the mound and is trusting his stuff right now.”

Paul DeJong , SS

DeJong spent this offseason simplifying his approach at the plate, and his early burst of production has made him a leading candidate in the search for the club’s cleanup hitter. In six games (14 at-bats), DeJong is hitting .571 with three homers and seven RBIs. His defense hasn’t slowed down either; he was part of an elite double play Tuesday against the Astros started by second baseman Kolten Wong’s diving snag.

“I was thinking about someone else today, too. Can I say two?” Edman said. “You can’t forget about Paul DeJong. He’s been absolutely on fire with the bat and the defense.”