Cardinals Spring Training FAQs, important dates

ST. LOUIS -- Baseball is right around the corner, and the Cardinals are looking to defend their National League Central title in 2020. As spring rapidly approaches, let’s look at the nuts and bolts of Cardinals Spring Training:

Pitchers and catchers report date

Tuesday, Feb. 11

First pitchers and catchers workout

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Full squad report date

Sunday, Feb. 16

First full-squad workout

Monday, Feb. 17

New faces to know

Additions to the 40-man roster this offseason include Korean left-hander Kwang-Hyun Kim, who will come to camp ready to compete for a starting spot, and outfielder Austin Dean, who was acquired from Miami.

There are also plenty of new faces in the Cardinals’ list of non-roster invitees, including some top prospects.

Top prospects to know

That non-roster invitee list is headlined by the Cardinals’ top three prospects: outfielder Dylan Carlson, third baseman Nolan Gorman and left-hander Matthew Liberatore. All three are ranked on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list -- Carlson at No. 17, Gorman at No. 47 and Liberatore at No. 58.

Twenty-two of the 30 players on the Cardinals’ Top 30 list will be in big league camp, including catcher Andrew Knizner (No. 4), third baseman Elehuris Montero (No. 5) and the Cardinals’ first-round Draft pick in 2019, left-hander Zack Thompson (No. 6).

Where is the facility?

The Cardinals share their Spring Training facility with the Marlins at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, located at 4751 Main Street in Jupiter, Fla.

Can fans attend workouts?

Yes, on the back practice fields of the complex. Schedules are typically posted closer to the date, and more information about workouts and other stadium policies can be found here.

First game

The Cardinals will begin their Grapefruit League schedule on Saturday, Feb. 22. They will host the Mets, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CT.

First TV game

The Cardinals’ first Spring Training game on Feb. 22 will be broadcast on FOX Sports Midwest, and it can be heard on the team’s radio station, KMOX.

FOX Sports Midwest and KMOX will broadcast 15 Spring Training games this season.

One other notable game

On Monday, March 9, the Cardinals head to the other side of Florida to face the Twins at CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers. They’ll stay there for another day; on Tuesday, March 10, St. Louis will visit JetBlue Park to face the Red Sox.

With this road trip coming about two weeks ahead of Opening Day, the Cardinals could begin to see what their lineup might look like.

Last game in Florida

The Cardinals’ final Spring Training game is on Sunday, March 22, when they visit the Nationals at 12:05 p.m. CT at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

On Monday, March 23, the Cardinals will help the Rangers break in the new Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, for an exhibition game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

Opening Day date, time, opponent and location

Opening Day is Thursday, March 26, this year, and the Cardinals will begin the 2020 season at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Reds will host the Cards at 3:10 p.m. CT.