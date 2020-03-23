Toddler tries to pitch just like his big league dad

Opening Day may be delayed, but that doesn't mean there's no baseball taking place. Rather, the games have simply moved from stadiums to backyards -- where Freddie Freeman absolutely obliterated an offering from his son -- or indoors whenever a youngster needs to toss a quick bullpen. Enter: Noah, Carlos

Enter: Noah, Carlos Carrasco's young son. On Monday, the two got together and Noah showed off his stuff.

Nothing is more adorable than watching him try and mimic how the pitcher's glove curls inward while he throws -- Noah simply got the timing wrong, doing it before he even threw the ball.

Still, he does a pretty good impression of dad, wouldn't you say?

Carlos Carrasco's son, Noah, is doing a fine job impersonating his father's delivery. pic.twitter.com/ubm31t7W6B — Michael Clair (@michaelsclair) March 24, 2020

