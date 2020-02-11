CarGo, Mariners agree to Minors deal (source)

PEORIA, Ariz. -- A Mariners outfield competition built almost entirely around rookies took on a new name Tuesday as veteran Carlos González agreed to a Minor League contract with an invitation to big league camp, according to a source. The Mariners have not confirmed the deal, and the 34-year-old must

PEORIA, Ariz. -- A Mariners outfield competition built almost entirely around rookies took on a new name Tuesday as veteran Carlos González agreed to a Minor League contract with an invitation to big league camp, according to a source.

The Mariners have not confirmed the deal, and the 34-year-old must still pass a physical exam before anything is finalized. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, González would be paid $750,000 if he makes the Major League roster.

González was a three-time All-Star and three-time National League Gold Glove Award winner during his 10 years with the Rockies, but he struggled last year with the Indians and Cubs while posting a .200/.289/.283 line with three homers and 10 RBIs in 45 games.

The Mariners are uncertain of the status of right fielder Mitch Haniger, who recently underwent sports hernia surgery and hasn’t played since last June after rupturing a testicle on a foul ball. With Haniger expected to miss at least the start of the regular season, Mallex Smith is the only experienced outfielder on Seattle’s 40-man roster.

The Mariners had already penciled in rookie Kyle Lewis as the likely starter in left field, with fellow prospects Jake Fraley, Braden Bishop and Jose Siri competing for playing time in right field in Haniger’s absence.

González will provide a veteran mentor for that group and could have a shot at making the roster, given that Fraley, Bishop and Siri have a combined 30 Major League games and 96 at-bats between them.

González hit .276 with 16 homers and 64 RBIs in 132 games for the Rockies in 2018, then signed with the Indians last spring on a Minor League deal. He wound up earning a spot on Cleveland’s roster, but he was designated for assignment on May 22 after batting just .210/.282/.276 with two homers in 30 games.

He signed with the Cubs in June and played 15 games before being DFA’d again a month later after hitting .175/.306/.300 with one homer and three RBIs.

While pitchers and catchers report to Mariners camp on Wednesday, position players aren’t due to report until Monday. The first full-squad workout will be Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.