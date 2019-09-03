Tribe, Hernández agree on 1-year pact (source)

CLEVELAND -- It looks like José Ramírez will be able to remain at third base in 2020, as the Indians may have just found their starting second baseman. A source confirmed to MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi on Monday that the Tribe has signed César Hernández to a one-year, $6.25 million

A source confirmed to MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi on Monday that the Tribe has signed César Hernández to a one-year, $6.25 million deal. The club has not confirmed.

Heading into the offseason, the Indians’ top priority was finding a second baseman to replace Jason Kipnis. After Hernández was non-tendered by the Phillies, the switch-hitter appeared to be a perfect fit for Cleveland. In 161 games with Philadelphia last year, he hit .279 with a .741 OPS, 14 homers and 71 RBIs. He was also worth 1.7 Wins Above Replacement with a 92 wRC+, according to FanGraphs, while owning a .313 batting average on balls in play. Comparatively, Kipnis posted 1.1 WAR with an 82 wRC+ and a .265 BABIP in 2019.

According to Baseball Savant, Hernández ranked in the 88th percentile in sprint speed and in the 69th percentile for expected batting average. The 29-year-old switch-hitter has posted a career .290/.354/.372 slash line against left-handed pitching (807 at-bats), while hitting .272 with a .736 OPS (2,108 at-bats) against righties in his seven seasons. The Indians currently have six switch-hitters on their 40-man roster, including Francisco Lindor, Ramírez, Carlos Santana, Greg Allen, Sandy León and Andrew Velazquez.

The Tribe freed up some payroll flexibility in the Corey Kluber trade last week, moving his $17.5 million contract to the Rangers. Cleveland president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff said at the Winter Meetings in San Diego that they preferred to leave Ramírez at third base and add at second, if possible. Now, it looks like that will be the way the defense shakes out this season.

Hernández was originally projected to make $11.8 million in arbitration prior to being non-tendered, according to MLB Trade Rumors. With the Indians reportedly signing him for $6.25 million, they should still have some room to address the outfield or bullpen. The team’s projected Opening Day payroll would sit just under $100 million after Hernández becomes official.

The Indians had reportedly asked for all teams’ best offers on Lindor over the weekend. That deadline might have been put in place to help establish a blueprint for the rest of their offseason needs. If they could’ve landed a second baseman in a Lindor deal, then maybe they wouldn’t have gone after Hernández on Monday. That soft deadline doesn’t mean that a Lindor trade is completely off the table, but Hernández could mean that the Tribe hasn’t received the offer they are looking for just yet.

While they still look to bolster their outfield and other areas of their roster, the Indians have now crossed their No. 1 priority off of their to-do list. They also were able to outright utility man Mike Freeman to Triple-A Columbus after designating him for assignment as part of the Kluber trade. He will be a non-roster invite to Major League Spring Training camp.