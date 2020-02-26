Liu to report after precautionary quarantine

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Red Sox No. 17 prospect Chih-Jung Liu didn’t have the start he wanted to for his first Spring Training in the United States.

The Taiwanese righty flew from Taiwan to Fort Myers, Fla. (via San Francisco) last week, but he was told by Boston’s medical staff to stay at his hotel rather than come to the park to guard against the coronavirus.

To be clear, said a Red Sox spokesman, Liu does not have the virus. The Red Sox have kept him quarantined for the past week as a precaution. The team has been providing him with three meals a day, and Liu is staying in shape by lifting weights and running.

The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham was first to report that Liu was quarantined upon his arrival in Fort Myers.

Earlier in camp, Red Sox ace Chris Sale was kept away from the team as he dealt with the flu and pneumonia.

Liu is expected to report to camp on Saturday and take his regularly scheduled physical along with the rest of players in Minor League camp. The Red Sox inked Liu to a $750,000 signing bonus last October.

International travel has become a big concern during the recent outbreak of the disease, which is why the Red Sox have taken precautionary measures.

