Dodgers sign Taylor to 2-year deal, avoiding arb

The Dodgers have finalized a two-year contract extension with infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor to avoid arbitration, the club announced on Friday. The deal is worth $13.4 million and will pay Taylor $5.6 million this season and $7.8 million in 2021, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the value of the deal, which buys out Taylor's final two years of arbitration eligibility.

Taylor, 29, played in 124 games last season with the Dodgers, hitting .262 (96-for-366) with 12 homers and 52 RBIs. He has spent parts of four seasons with Los Angeles, slashing .266/.337/.463 while amassing 51 homers and 194 RBIs over 453 games.

In 2017, he was named NLCS co-MVP after hitting .316 (6-for-19) with five runs, four extra-base hits and three RBIs. The Virginia Beach native was originally acquired by the Dodgers on June 19, 2016, from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for right-handed pitcher Zach Lee.