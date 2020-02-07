Dodgers sign Taylor to 2-year deal, avoiding arb
The Dodgers have finalized a two-year contract extension with infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor to avoid arbitration, the club announced on Friday. The deal is worth $13.4 million and will pay Taylor $5.6 million this season and $7.8 million in 2021, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed
Taylor, 29, played in 124 games last season with the Dodgers, hitting .262 (96-for-366) with 12 homers and 52 RBIs. He has spent parts of four seasons with Los Angeles, slashing .266/.337/.463 while amassing 51 homers and 194 RBIs over 453 games.
In 2017, he was named NLCS co-MVP after hitting .316 (6-for-19) with five runs, four extra-base hits and three RBIs. The Virginia Beach native was originally acquired by the Dodgers on June 19, 2016, from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for right-handed pitcher Zach Lee.