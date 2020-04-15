A year ago today: Yelich hits 3 HRs

To help fill the baseball void, we’re flipping the calendar back one year to remind us all just how awesome our great game is. Here's a look back at the best of April 15, 2019: Although Christian Yelich followed up his 2018 National League MVP Award-winning season by hitting .377

To help fill the baseball void, we’re flipping the calendar back one year to remind us all just how awesome our great game is. Here's a look back at the best of April 15, 2019:

Although Christian Yelich followed up his 2018 National League MVP Award-winning season by hitting .377 with five homers and a 1.213 OPS over his first 14 games last year, a pair of 0-fers left the Brewers outfielder searching for answers in mid-April. Turns out, an extra batting-practice session and a matchup against the Cardinals were all he needed to end his mini-slump.

Yelich hammered a pair of three-run home runs and a solo shot in a 10-7 Brewers win one year ago today, recording the first three-homer game of his career and tying a single-game franchise record with seven RBIs.

The performance followed an early on-field BP session with hitting coach Andy Haines at an empty Miller Park. Yelich admitted after the game that his swing hadn't felt right all season, even though his numbers to that point in the campaign said otherwise.

“I feel like I haven’t played good at all this year,” he said. “Even in the beginning, I guess, I didn’t feel good. I was trying to find that feeling.”

Yelich's home run trifecta gave him seven homers in five games against St. Louis during the opening weeks of the 2019 season. That included a homer in each of Milwaukee's first four games to start the year, tying a Major League record.

“Candidly, I've never seen anything like that in my life," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "You have to tip your hat. It's unbelievable. It's almost like he's psychic.”

Best of the rest:

Kershaw returns, Dodgers walk off on Jackie Robinson Day: After being slowed by left shoulder inflammation during Spring Training and opening the season on the injured list, Clayton Kershaw made his return on Jackie Robinson Day.

The ace left-hander shook off the rust to throw seven strong innings against the Reds, and Joc Pederson smashed a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to give Los Angeles a 4-3 win.

Hernández gets redemption after blunder: After getting picked off in the top of the sixth inning to spoil a potential rally, Teoscar Hernández quickly redeemed himself two innings later, punishing a pitch from Adalberto Mejía for a go-ahead three-run homer in a 5-3 Blue Jays victory.

The baserunning mistake wasn't entirely Hernández's fault, as Brandon Drury confused his teammate when he lost track of the count and began trotting to first, thinking he had drawn a walk. In response, Hernández made a move toward second base and was unable to get back to first before an alert Martín Pérez threw him out.