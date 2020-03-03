Stewart hopes change in diet translates to field

FT. MYERS, Fla. -- In the offseason, Christin Stewart looked into the numbers to try to fuel a boost in 2020. Except it wasn’t just his splits, advanced statistics or swing plane coordinates. It was also his macronutrients.

After the demands of his first full season showed room for improvement, Stewart worked with a nutritionist and lifestyle coach in the offseason to develop a meal plan and a new philosophy on nutrition. He didn’t go plant-based, as has become a growing trend among players in the offseason, but fruits and veggies were a key part of his transformation.

“Starting off my offseason, I dropped down to around 212 [lbs],” he said, “and then I tried to build it back up into Spring Training to about 218, but less body fat. Doing that, overall, I feel a lot better.”

Health is important to any player, but especially in Comerica Park’s big left field -- which grows rapidly from the 345-foot mark toward the 420 mark in center field -- staying fit is an imperative attribute over the course of 100-plus games. Though no Grapefruit League field is able to replicate that feel for him, Stewart -- who was seen as just a fringy runner as a 2015 first-round Draft pick -- can see his improved body responding better to long runs and quick sprints.

“I feel like my legs are under me, and I’ve got a little bit more speed, for sure,” Stewart said. “I feel good.”

It also helps Stewart that he’s grown in familiarity with the Tigers’ center-field options to understand coverage plans and not have to exhaust his body more than the task requires. He played Tuesday with Victor Reyes in center, but he’s been working heavily with JaCoby Jones to make defensive assignments as smooth as possible.

“Especially between me and JaCoby, we’ve come a long way out there,” Stewart said. “Getting to know each other, what we can do, what we cover and stuff. Just keep communicating.”

Though Stewart barely tweaked his workout plan from years past, he’s made it a point to put a focus on flexibility. The 26-year-old, who is packed with muscle throughout his 6-foot frame, wants his body to be able to adjust quickly at the plate and be able to sustain awkward or diving plays in the outfield.

“I’m a bigger guy, a broader guy,” he said. “Upper body and lower body, I’ve got to make sure I have that flexibility to get into positions I need to get into.”

Last season was Stewart’s first as a regular starter for the big league team after he showed off his potential with 23 homers in Triple-A Toledo, followed up by a solid Major League debut (16 hits in 17 games, including four extra-base hits). His OPS dropped by almost 100 points from his short first stint to his 104-game 2019 season.

However, the changes Stewart plans to make with his bat are “more on the mental side, not as much the physical.” He’s trying to step up his plate discipline to keep from chasing pitches that he feels are not his pitches, but he’s also gotten a jolt of confidence offensively by simply seeing so many different guys, including his time in Spring Training.

“The biggest thing is just getting those at-bats, seeing those guys,” Stewart said. “If I see them again, I already know what they’ve got. It’s not my first time going through it.”