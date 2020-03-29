Looking for classics? We'll stream them -- every day

Why not enjoy some of MLB's classic games while you wait for baseball to come back? MLB is streaming games every day across its various platforms -- one in the afternoon at 1 p.m. ET, and another in the evening at 7 p.m. ET. • The early games at 1

Why not enjoy some of MLB's classic games while you wait for baseball to come back?

MLB is streaming games every day across its various platforms -- one in the afternoon at 1 p.m. ET, and another in the evening at 7 p.m. ET.

• The early games at 1 p.m. will stream on MLB.com and club sites, as well as on MLB's Facebook.

• The late games at 7 p.m. will stream exclusively on MLB's Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channel.

Games will air every weekday and on weekends, so fans can tune in any day to see some great baseball.

Here's what you can look forward to watching in the coming days. More games will be announced as they're scheduled.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

1 p.m. ET -- 2016 Home Run Derby

See Giancarlo Stanton put his goliath power on display at Petco Park in San Diego, a road to the Derby crown that had to go through defending champion Todd Frazier.

7 p.m. ET -- 2019 Home Run Derby

In a record-breaking Home Run Derby, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went swing for swing with Joc Pederson in an epic slug-off -- but then Vlad Jr. ran up against Pete Alonso in the finals.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

1 p.m. ET -- Johan Santana's no-hitter (June 1, 2012)

For 50 years, no Mets pitcher had thrown a no-hitter. Santana cemented his place in franchise history with this masterpiece against the Cardinals.

7 p.m. ET -- Roy Halladay's postseason no-hitter (Oct. 6, 2010)

In the first playoff game of his career, Halladay pitched a gem worthy of his Hall of Fame legacy. The Phillies ace threw the only postseason no-hitter since Don Larsen's perfect game.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

1 p.m. ET -- Cal Ripken's final All-Star Game (July 10, 2001)

Baseball's modern-day iron man made 19 All-Star teams, but he saved the best for last. In his final Midsummer Classic, Ripken hit a home run and was named the game's MVP.

7 p.m. ET -- Derek Jeter's last game at Yankee Stadium (Sept. 25, 2014)

The Captain gave fans in the Bronx an iconic sendoff, delivering a signature opposite-field single for a walk-off hit in his last at-bat at Yankee Stadium.