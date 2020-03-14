1 classic game to watch online for each MLB team

With no live baseball games currently on TV, you can always fill the void by streaming a classic game from your favorite team’s past. The MLB Vault account on YouTube has numerous games, and the MLB account has a bunch more, too. Here's one memorable game for each team that

Here's one memorable game for each team that can be watched online, for free, in its entirety:

AL EAST

BLUE JAYS: Joe Carter's World Series-winning walk-off home run

Oct. 23, 1993 (World Series Game 6)

With the Blue Jays down a run in the bottom of the ninth, the slugger slashed a three-run shot for Toronto's second straight title. As a bonus, it was just the second Fall Classic-ending homer in history after Bill Mazeroski's winner for the Pirates in Game 7 of the 1960 Series. WATCH IT HERE.

ORIOLES: Cal Ripken Jr. becomes baseball's new "Iron Man"

Sept. 6, 1995

Not only did Ripken break "Iron Horse" Lou Gehrig's longstanding streak with his 2,131st straight game, the O's icon also put an exclamation point on history by homering in the contest. Once the game became official following the top of the fifth inning, the crowd coaxed Ripken out of the dugout for multiple curtain calls -- and eventually a victory lap around Camden Yards. WATCH IT HERE.

RAYS: Rays knock off Red Sox to reach World Series

Oct. 19, 2008 (ALCS Game 7)

With 2007 No. 1 overall Draft pick David Price recording the final four outs for the save, the Rays toppled the reigning champ Red Sox to punch their first Fall Classic ticket in franchise history. WATCH IT HERE.

RED SOX: Red Sox break the Curse of the Bambino

Oct. 27, 2004 (World Series Game 4)

"Back to Foulke. Red Sox fans have longed to hear it: The Boston Red Sox are world champions." For the first time in 86 years. They wouldn't have to wait quite as long for their next title. WATCH IT HERE.

YANKEES: Derek Jeter walks it off in his final game at Yankee Stadium

Sept. 25, 2014

"Well, the script is there. The last page is in Derek's hands." Jeter proceeded to waste no time, lacing the first pitch he saw in the ninth inning for a signature opposite-field single to drive in the winning run from second base for his chills-inducing final at-bat at Yankee Stadium. "Did you have any doubt?" No. WATCH IT HERE.

AL CENTRAL

INDIANS: The streak continues

Sept. 14, 2017

The Indians started winning on Aug. 24 and just couldn't stop. On Sept. 14, it looked like it might finally come to an end, as they headed to the bottom of the ninth down a run. But they tied it on a Francisco Lindor double, and then Jay Bruce hit a walk-off double in the 10th to send the streak to 22 straight. It'd end the next day there, as the second-longest streak in MLB history. WATCH IT HERE.

ROYALS: First World Series title

Oct. 27, 1985 (World Series Game 7)

The Royals had trailed the series three games to one to the Cardinals entering Game 5, but rallied to win three straight games to clinch the first title in franchise history. Game 7 didn't have much drama, especially once the Royals scored six runs in the fifth, but there was plenty to celebrate. WATCH IT HERE.

TIGERS: Fourth World Series title

Oct. 14, 1984 (World Series Game 5)

The Tigers defeated the Padres to win their fourth World Series in franchise history and first since 1968. WATCH IT HERE.

TWINS: The Jack Morris game

Oct. 27, 1991 (World Series Game 7)

In a winner-take-all Game 7, Jack Morris came out for the first inning for the Twins and stayed in the entire game, pitching 10 shutout innings on the biggest stage. The Twins won it, 1-0, in the bottom of the 10th on a Gene Larkin single. WATCH IT HERE.

WHITE SOX: Drought quenched

Oct. 26, 2005 (World Series Game 4)

The White Sox won Game 4 to clinch a World Series sweep, but the final game was a tight one. Chicago won, 1-0, thanks to a Jermaine Dye RBI single and scoreless outings from Freddy Garcia, Cliff Politte, Neal Cotts and Bobby Jenks. WATCH IT HERE.

AL WEST

A's: 1989 World Series Game 3

Oct. 27, 1989 (World Series Game 3)

The Battle of the Bay Area resumes 10 days after a severe earthquake struck the area. The A's, who already had won the first two games, pound Giants pitching and get another strong performance from Dave Stewart to set up their sweep the next day. WATCH IT HERE.

ANGELS: Halos win it all

Oct. 27, 2002 (World Series Game 7)

The Angels were on the brink of elimination in Game 6 before an eighth-inning comeback. Then, in Game 7, a three-run double from Garret Anderson in the third inning put the Angels ahead, 4-1, for good, as the team won its first World Series. WATCH IT HERE.

ASTROS: Astros move on after marathon win

Oct. 9, 2005 (NLDS Game 4)

A year after losing the NLCS to the Cardinals, the Astros clinched another LCS trip with an 18-inning win over the Braves in NLDS Game 4. They tied it in the ninth on a Brad Ausmus two-out home run, then won it in the 18th on Chris Burke's walk-off homer. WATCH IT HERE.

MARINERS: The Double Oct. 8, 1995 (ALDS Game 5)

The Mariners complete a comeback from a 2-0 series deficit at a raucous Kingdome, as Edgar Martinez scores Ken Griffey Jr. and walks off the Yankees in the 11th inning, and perhaps, helps save baseball in Seattle. WATCH IT HERE.

RANGERS: Ryan's 7th no-hitter May 1, 1991

A 44-year-old Nolan Ryan becomes the oldest pitcher to throw a no-hitter AND extends his own record for most no-nos. WATCH IT HERE.

NL EAST

BRAVES: The Team of the 90's

Oct. 28, 1995 (World Series Game 6)

The Braves had lost the 1991 and 1992 World Series, then lost in the NLDS in 1993. But in 1995, they wouldn't be denied, clinching the team's first championship since 1957, when they won as the Milwaukee Braves, in a far different era. WATCH IT HERE.

MARLINS: First World Series title

Oct. 26, 1997 (World Series Game 7)

In just their fifth year of existence and first postseason appearance, the Marlins won the World Series in extras in a winner-take-all game. Edgar Renteria's walk-off single in the 11th inning sealed the deal. WATCH It HERE.

METS: Gets by Buckner

Oct. 25, 1986 (World Series Game 6)

The Mets won World Series Game 6, facing elimination, after Mookie Wilson's famous at-bat when the ball gets by Bill Buckner. The Mets would go on to win Game 7, too, to clinch the title. WATCH IT HERE.

NATIONALS: Scherzer's 2nd no-hitter

Oct. 3, 2015 (2nd game of doubleheader)

In the second game of a doubleheader on a brisk day and night in Flushing, Max Scherzer tossed his second no-hitter of the 2015 season, striking out 17 Mets batters and allowing just one baserunner, on an error. WATCH IT HERE.

PHILLIES: Win it all for the first time

Oct. 21, 1980 (World Series Game 6)

In the franchise's first-ever World Series appearance, the team won Game 6 at home to clinch its first title -- as Tug McGraw did his iconic celebration. WATCH IT HERE.

NL CENTRAL

BREWERS: Juan Nieves' no-hitter

April 15, 1987

Juan Nieves throws the first no-no in Brewers history, aided by Robin Yount's incredible catch of an Eddie Murray line drive. WATCH IT HERE.

CARDINALS: The David Freese Game

Oct. 27, 2011 (World Series Game 6)

In one of the wildest games in World Series history, local kid David Freese ensures that he will be a hero in St. Louis forever. WATCH IT HERE.

CUBS: Finally win it all again

Nov. 2, 2016 (World Series Game 7)

The Cubs win Game 7 of the World Series in extra innings on the road to clinch the team's first World Series title since 1908, in a series they trailed three games to one entering Game 5. WATCH IT HERE.

PIRATES: Game 7 win

Oct. 17, 1971 (World Series Game 7)

Steve Blass throws a complete game, and Roberto Clemente homers, as the Pirates beat the favored Orioles. WATCH IT HERE.

REDS: Win 1990 World Series over heavily-favored A's

Oct. 20, 1990 (World Series Game 4)

Cincinnati stuns the powerhouse A's, who were playing in their third straight World Series, completing the sweep in Oakland for its first world championship since 1976. WATCH IT HERE.

NL WEST

DODGERS: Gibson's homer

Oct. 15, 1988 (World Series Game 1)

Take it from two of the greatest broadcasters of all time: "I don't believe what I just saw," Jack Buck said. "In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened," said Vin Scully. One of the greatest -- and most improbable -- home runs in baseball history, as a hobbled Kirk Gibson homered off Dennis Eckersley in walk-off fashion. WATCH IT HERE.

D-BACKS: Gonzalez's title-clincher

Nov. 4, 2001 (World Series Game 7)

Luis Gonzalez provided the late-inning heroics against future Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera, knocking a walk-off single after Tony Womack had tied the game with a double earlier in the ninth inning. With that, the D-backs won the World Series in just their fourth season of existence. WATCH IT HERE.

GIANTS: 2014 World Series Game 7

Oct. 30, 2014 (World Series Game 7)

The Giants won Game 7 on the road to clinch the team's third World Series title in five years, as Madison Bumgarner pitched the final five innings to notch a rare and particularly clutch save. WATCH IT HERE.

PADRES: 1984 NLCS Game 5

Oct. 7, 1984 (NLCS Game 5)

Padres wrap up their first postseason series by completing a comeback from a 2-0 deficit. Falling behind 3-0 in the game, they storm back for six runs in the sixth and seventh innings, highlighted by Tony Gwynn's go-ahead two-run double off Rick Sutcliffe. WATCH IT HERE.

ROCKIES: Ubaldo's no-no

April 17, 2010

In an April game at Turner Field, Ubaldo Jiménez threw the first, and to this point only, no-hitter in Rockies history, throwing 128 pitches. He went on to finish third in Cy Young voting that season, and was an All-Star, too. WATCH IT HERE.