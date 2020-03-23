Classic Bucs games to re-air on AT&T SportsNet

PITTSBURGH -- With the start of Major League Baseball’s regular season delayed and the National Hockey League on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh will re-air classic Pirates and Penguins games in the coming weeks. On Monday, AT&T SportsNet introduced its plan for “Bucs and Pucks Classic

PITTSBURGH -- With the start of Major League Baseball’s regular season delayed and the National Hockey League on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh will re-air classic Pirates and Penguins games in the coming weeks.

On Monday, AT&T SportsNet introduced its plan for “Bucs and Pucks Classic Games,” a special programming event beginning Monday night that includes some of the city’s most memorable features and games -- including the 2013 National League Wild Card Game and the Penguins’ four wins during the 2009 Stanley Cup Finals.

The network is encouraging fans to relive those events and share their experiences on social media. Sideline reporters Robby Incmikoski and Dan Potash will be live-tweeting during those broadcasts using the hashtags #BucsClassic and #PensClassic.

On Monday, the broadcast partner of the Pirates and Penguins scheduled two features: “Sidney Crosby: There’s No Place Like Home” and “Inside Penguins Hockey: Lunch with Malkin and Potash.”

On Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, fans can tune into AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh to rewatch the return of postseason baseball to Pittsburgh: the Pirates’ Wild Card Game victory over the Reds at PNC Park. Former Pirates Michael McKenry and Garrett Jones will be tweeting along with Incmikoski and Potash during the game, reliving their experience from Oct. 1, 2013.

Among the other notable Pirates games listed on AT&T SportsNet’s upcoming schedule: the 2011 season opener at Wrigley Field on Thursday, Game 7 of the 1960 World Series on Tuesday, March 31, and the 2014 home opener against the Cubs on Thursday, April 2.

Adam Berry has covered the Pirates for MLB.com since 2015. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook and read his blog.